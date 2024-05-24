Expense Reducing Service To Maximize Savings For Displaced Workers Announced

Recession Resister has launched a new expense reducing service which aims to help displaced workers and people with financial difficulties maximize their savings potential.

Called Bill Saver, Recession Resister’s new expense saving service has been created to minimize their clients’ monthly bills and outgoings, especially their energy bill—which tends to be a major cost for most households and individuals.

Recession Resister knows that sadly there are more displaced workers in the US today than ever before, and that it also takes longer than ever before for them to find new work again. That’s why they are committed to helping those people who have had their income and job prospects taken away from them because of changes in their industry or field beyond their control.

By tackling a person’s main monthly bills, including electricity, but also phone, internet, TV, satellite, security, and more, Recession Resister hopes they can help them reduce their expenses significantly and therefore maximize their savings potential.

Bill Saver works in two main ways. The first is through auditing, where the Recession Resister team will audit years’ worth of previous bills checking for any overcharges or mistakes that can be refunded.

A representative for their team said, “Your utility providers aren’t looking out for you, but we will. On average, 80% of US customers are being overcharged on utility expenses, and you have a right to get that money back. “

To ensure that their clients don’t pay any more than they have to going forward, Recession Resister will also contact a client’s service providers and renegotiate their contract and rate with them. Because their team works with bills every day, and represents thousands of clients, they both know the best market rates and have collective bargaining power.

Their representative added, “You know the saying: ‘Ask and you shall receive.’ Your service providers have been banking on the fact that you won’t ask. Our expert negotiators know who to talk to and what to say to negotiate savings on your essential monthly services.”

Because they have created Bill Saver for those people who need to save money most, they offer all their services on a contingency basis with no upfront cost, and they will only deduct their fee from the savings they make for their clients.

Recession Resister encourages anyone who is currently unemployed or finding it difficult to pay their monthly bills to try their no-risk service.

