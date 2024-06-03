Recession Resister caters to job loss victims with its latest update, offering managed bill negotiation and auditing to reduce monthly expenses.

The newly updated Bill Saver service encompasses both 'done-for-you' contract negotiations - where the expert team will call providers on clients' behalf and secure them a better deal - and disputes or investigations dating back four years.

Importantly for those who have recently lost their job, there is no upfront charge for the service. The Recession Resister team only charges 50% when a saving has been made, and clients are in full control over whether or not to make a change - there is no pressure to force a switch.

The US unemployment rate reached 3.9% in April - the highest level in a year according to data from YCharts - and many individuals find themselves struggling to manage the stress of monthly bills for services such as satellite, mobile, internet, and electricity.

Dealing with these recurring expenses can be particularly challenging when faced with the sudden loss of income. The situation is further exacerbated by the high cost of living, which is estimated to range between $2,500 and $3,500 per month, according to Edvoy, and it's for this reason that Recessesion Resister is raising awareness of its program.

Anyone who has recently lost their job can schedule a no-cost consultation to learn more about the service and its potential benefits, and the team will explain the different ways that Bill Saver can reduce their expenses.

After the consultation, clients will have the opportunity to upload their existing contracts for various services, initiating the negotiation process, and Recession Resister's team will begin working directly with service providers to secure more favorable rates.

The company's history suggests that most clients can expect to see tangible savings within six weeks of engaging the Bill Saver service.

A company representative states: "We’ll find a way to lower your monthly bills or you don’t pay us a penny. Our smart technology and team of negotiation experts ensure you’re not being overcharged, and we work to reduce your bills so you can sit back and enjoy the savings."

