Expense Savings Service For Budget Efficiency For Career Transitioners Launched

Recession Resister is pleased to be introducing Bill Saver, a new expense savings service designed to help career transitioners increase their financial efficiency.

—

The expense managers who work for Recession Resister appreciate that these are precarious times and that rapid technological development, especially of AI, has left many people across America out of work or having to retrain. As such, they are pleased to be offering a smarter way to make financial savings by cutting down core costs and bills without compromising on usage or the service provided.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Recession Resister has been closely following the recent changes that have been taking place in the job marketplace, and have seen the latest findings from the World Economic Forum and IMF, which suggested that 60% of jobs will soon be affected by machine learning, with half of those being affected negatively.

As such, at a time in which there are more people than ever in career transition, or facing career uncertainty, they are committed to bringing stability and certainty with Bill Saver, their cost-cutting initiative.

With Bill Saver, people in career transition can make significant reductions to what they are spending on electricity, as well as on their monthly internet, mobile, satellite, TV, and security bills.

The way that Bill Saver works is that interested clients simply need to upload their bills to the Recession Resister webpage and then their team of expense managers will audit them. In this process, their auditors will look both for previous overcharges or errors that can be refunded and for ways to make future savings.

The bill auditing experts at Recession Resister can confidently negotiate with a supplier on a client’s behalf, using their collective bargaining power to secure both a cheaper rate and better service provisions.

A spokesperson for Recession Resister said, “You know the saying: Ask and you shall receive. Your service providers have been banking on the fact that you won’t ask. Our expert negotiators know who to talk to and what to say to negotiate savings on your essential monthly services.”

Because they have designed their service specifically to support career transitioners and people facing financial instability or difficulty, they also work on a contingency basis. This means that if they cannot help a new client save money on their bills, they will not charge them.

Their spokesperson added, “You won’t pay a dime unless you save. You’ll pay us 50% of the savings each month you save, or take advantage of one of our pay-in-full discounts if you want to pay a portion of your savings upfront.”

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



Release ID: 89127173

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.