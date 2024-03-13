Expense Savings Service For Law Firms To Enhance Budget Sustainability Launched

Recession Resistor announces a new update to its expense savings program for law firms across the US.

With the new update, the company offers a fully managed service to help law firms enhance their budget sustainability. The team explains that most businesses across the country are overpaying for their bills, and offers to negotiate better rates on their behalf - without clients having to change provider or deal with negotiations themselves.

The service spans phone, cable, internet, satellite, and security deals, and there is no upfront cost. Clients upload copies of their bills and contracts to the Recession Resistor platform, and the company's team of analysts then contacts the service providers directly and negotiates better rates and terms on their behalf.

Recession Resistor charges clients 50% of the savings achieved each month, or clients can pay a portion of expected savings upfront in exchange for a discounted rate - meaning Recession Resistor only earns when it delivers meaningful cost reductions to clients.

“Your bill should typically be negotiated within a week of uploading it,” a spokesperson for the company explains. “Savings typically go into effect on your next billing cycle. You will be provided with an online account to track the status of each bill you send us and we will keep you informed every step of the way.”

The company claims that 80% of businesses are overcharged for utilities due to complex regulations and mistakes by providers. Recession Resistor's team audits utility bills going back several years to identify refund opportunities and uses proprietary data to eliminate mistakes.

For clients in deregulated energy markets, Recession Resistor can also help with switching electricity providers to secure lower rates. The company works with HVAC contractors to install a special energy optimization system called IntelliHVAC which can significantly reduce HVAC energy usage for heating and cooling.

The spokesperson adds: “Most business owners don’t know they are being overcharged. Chances are your monthly costs for services have increased consistently over time without you noticing, or they include hidden fees, old charges that should have disappeared, or some other ‘gotcha’ that you may not even know about. We evaluate this for you.”

