Expense Savings Service For Manufacturers To Lower Fixed Cost Spending Announced

Premier commercial cost-cutting service Recession Resister announces a range of expense-saving solutions to help manufacturers reduce telecommunications and utilities expenditures.

This newly announced service combines smart technology with a team of experts in the utilities and telecommunications markets to offer manufacturers expense-saving opportunities. Recession Resister uses Bill Saving technology to uncover invoicing errors which they have refunded on behalf of their clients. Their team of marketplace experts offer bill negotiation, energy auto-switching, energy efficiency, and tax savings services that reduce monthly expenses for cost-efficient, more profitable operations going forward.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com

On the heels of the pandemic and with continuing geopolitical upheaval, growing profits - and more importantly, preventing deficits - in the manufacturing industry is a challenge. Recession Resister offers business owners and managers a quick and secure way of significantly reducing monthly expenses without interrupting the services they rely on.

“Millions of businesses are overpaying for their monthly expenses without realizing it,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “We help today’s companies put more money back into their operations by introducing savings on telecommunications (including internet and satellite services,) utilities, security, and more.”

Recession Resister does not charge for their initial services, but instead bills 50 percent of the savings they secure for their clients.

To achieve these savings, Recession Resister analyzes paid invoices for a full range of overhead expenses dating back years to identify overages due to transposed cost figures, misread utility meters, redundant fees and surcharges, embedded fees and other egregious charges. Once these overages are corrected, the client receives a refund as well as reduced expenses in the future.

The service’s negotiations team further reduce expenses by revealing inflated utility and/or telecommunications rates which they can either have lowered or can replace with a more cost-efficient provider. All of this happens without the manufacturing business’s services being interrupted or reduced.

Recession Resister, in partnership with The Madison Energy group, also offers a comprehensive energy reduction program which, depending on the types of appliances a business needs, can save between 10 - 80 percent in energy costs while also reducing CO2 emissions.

In today’s inflationary, and geographically tumultuous times, manufacturers - especially high-volume, low-cost producers - must remain as competitive as possible. Recession Resister’s expense savings programs help business owners and managers boost profit margins without interrupting operations or cutting prices.

