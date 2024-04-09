Expense Savings Tool For Law Firms To Boost Profitability & Cut Costs Launched

Recession Resister is pleased to be launching Bill Saver for law firms. This new specialized expense savings tool is designed specifically for law firms that want to cut their costs and boost their profitability.

With Recession Resister and Bill Saver for law firms, their new specialized proprietary bill auditing platform, law firms across the country can now expect to lower their operating costs by as much as 30%.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Recession Resister has been tracking the financial performance legal industry, and as a recent article from Penn Carey Law, the law school of the University of Pennsylvania indicated, profit margins have been falling in the legal industry since 2021. As Penn Carey Law explained, this fall is a reaction to a decrease in industry demand and the hovering threat of an economic recession, coupled with a continued increase in the cost base for law firms.

As such, their team of highly experienced financial auditors and expense managers believe now is the time for a law firm to evaluate their cost base and cut down unnecessary overheads. In particular, Recession Resister will focus on lowering a law firm’s main bills and overheads by auditing prior bills for any overcharges or errors in a firm’s favor and by negotiating for both a better rate and a better plan.

Recession Resister offers both a quick and no-save, no-pay contingency service, whereby a law firm simply submits their bill and then waits for their team of auditors and bill negotiators to find a better rate.

A spokesperson for the expense managers said, “Your bill should typically be negotiated within a week of uploading it. Savings typically go into effect on your next billing cycle. You will be provided with an online account to track the status of each bill you send us and we will keep you informed every step of the way.”

Recession Resister appreciates that outside of the world of top-tier firms and the prestigious corporate sector, there are many smaller law firms across America—including those that are heavily dedicated to pro bono work, social justice causes and affordable representation—that need to lower their costs in order to become more financially sustainable and profitable.

Their spokesperson added, “The goal of every business is to take in more money than you spend. We reduce your costs automatically so you can focus your time and your funds on ways to generate revenue. Let us save you money while you focus your energy on generating more money. It’s a win-win.”

