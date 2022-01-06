Experdent Starts 2022 With A New Local SEO Program For Dentists

Our Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) packages help Dentists get found in Google searches when and where it matters most.

Experdent Web Services Inc. announces the launch of its Local SEO for dentists program. Experdent is a leading Search Engine Optimization and web services company tailored exclusively to dentists. Our goal is to help dentists seeking more patients grow their dental practices by building their online identity. We achieve this by assisting the dentists to achieve higher rankings in Google search, which leads to more significant online and in-practice traffic and new patient leads.

Experdent Web Services Inc. is uniquely positioned to help dentists leverage the power of the internet to grow their patient traffic and, through that, their revenue and practice profile.

Across our business, we have over 35 years of combined dental business experience. This dental experience allows us to customize our local search solutions better and provide better strategic input to dentists. We are dental industry experts and have hands on experience in the operations and success of dental practices.

Our Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) packages help Dentists get found in Google searches when and where it matters most. We want your potential patients to find you at the moment they search for a dentist in their local area, for themselves, or a family member.

Local search is rapidly moving online, gone are the days of phonebooks and community newsletters. The work-from-home regimen during Covid has accelerated this shift even further. According to SEO Tribunal, 97% of people learn more about a local company online than anywhere else. Our focus on SEO for dentists, helps to build a dominant position for their dental practice in local online search.

Our work for web services includes managing the dentist's Google My Business pages, in addition to the work that we do for them improving content and installing keywords on their websites. These local SEO strategies help the dentists turn searchers into paying patients by helping the dentists improve their website's brand pages, improve website content, showcase positive patient reviews, and ultimately build a more powerful online brand.

Fazle Naqvi, VP of Experdent, says, Google values websites that demonstrate expertise, authority, and trustworthiness (E-A-T). Accordingly, our work focuses on creating content that illustrates a dentist's expertise. In addition, we help the dentist improve their practice's brand image, which enhances the practice's visibility in local search. Given the ever-increasing competition and greater expansion of corporate dentistry, every dentist needs to be using a Local SEO service like ours to attract local patients and to grow their brand".

About Experdent Web Services

Experdent Web Services is a business that works exclusively with dentists. With over 35 years of experience in the dental profession, our unparalleled success and accomplishments result from an outstanding and dedicated team of professionals whose knowledge and dedication are second to none.

With offices and executive personnel and a dedicated team of dental industry individuals located in Toronto and Vancouver, we deliver the best service to our clients across Canada. Experdent Web Services Inc. is a Heaps & Doyle company. Contact Experdent at info@experdent.ai or visit https://experdent.ai/ for further information.

