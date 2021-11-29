Experience the Authentic Taste of Japan at The Venetian Macao's Hiro By Hiroshi Kagata

Veteran Japanese chef presents exceptional menus

MACAO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoy the true flavours of Japan at Hiro by Hiroshi Kagata, The Venetian®Macao's vibrant restaurant offering a spectacular culinary adventure. Diners can savour authentic seasonal Japanese cuisine in an atmosphere that skilfully blends art and chic.

Executive Chef Hiroshi Kagata has enjoyed an outstanding 35-year culinary career, sharing his unique experience at prestigious hotels and award-winning restaurants in Australia, Thailand, Singapore, India and Macao. As a master of Japan's two most revered traditional cuisines – kaiseki from Kyoto and edo from Tokyo, the veteran chef imbues everything he does with a deep understanding of Japanese gastronomic culture.

Hiro by Hiroshi Kagata

Omakase, which means "selected by the chef" in Japanese, is a traditional style of upscale Japanese cookery, with the finest ingredients and techniques providing an inventive and exciting gastronomic journey. At Hiro, guests will discover a range of signature tempura, teppanyaki, sushi and sashimi set menus and à la carte dishes. Premium seasonal ingredients imported directly from Japan include wagyu beef, sea urchin, geoduck clam, Hokkaido king crab and more.

The drinks menu, designed to perfectly complement the cuisine, was recognised at the Wine Spectator 2021 Restaurant Awards and 2021 China's Wine List of the Year Awards. Customers can enjoy a range of superb sake, including junmai daiginjo, daiginjo, junmai ginjo, ginjo, junmai and honjozo, alongside sweet sake, shochu, signature cocktails and mocktails, and a selection of fine Japanese whisky.

The restaurant features an organic aesthetic throughout, with warm, solid wood bars and tables and four-metre-high ceilings. Exquisite detailing includes natural finishes on the inlaid granite floors, the wood-louvered ceiling and carved granite reception desk. Here customers are greeted by a hand-painted masterpiece by artist Yuki Ideguchi. Solid wood Japanese lattice screens feature prominently throughout, adding beauty as well as compartmentalisation to the layout.

The open kitchen provides a theatrical dining experience which blends traditional artisanal skills of sushi making with contemporary Japanese art. There are separate sushi/sashimi counters, with sections for tempura and teppanyaki. Hiro also offers a large private dining room, and two private teppanyaki rooms to allow diners to appreciate the chef's legendary cooking skills more closely.

Hiro Ramen

Chef Kagata travelled all over Japan to create an extraordinary and delicious ramen utilising the freshest ingredients and traditional Japanese culinary craftsmanship. A seemingly simple bowl of Hiro ramen contains soup, chashu (braised pork belly) and ramen.

Hiro Ramen continues the legacy of classic Japanese-style broth, with a delicious and fragrant pork-based soup which takes 12 hours to cook. The newly-launched mixed fish kombu soup requires similarly long preparation time, with dried kelp soaked in water for 24 hours and then simmered with the fish to produce a rich umami flavour. The signature ramen is made using three types of flour, and is fermented and kneaded at a low temperature, imbuing it with a firm yet smooth texture. The slow-cooked chashu has a perfectly fat ratio, and is grilled and thinly sliced before serving.

The restaurant's main decorative focal points are huge, exuberant Japanese manga mural from renowned artist Andrew Archer. It was inspired by Chef Kagata's real-life search for the ultimate bowl of ramen noodles which he is now offering in Macao. Utilising a defined, illustrative style, they add a colourful and photogenic backdrop.

Hiro

Opening Hours Tuesday to Sunday

Hiro Ramen 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Dinner: Hiro by Hiroshi Kagata 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location Shop 1048, Level 1, The Venetian Macao

Reservations Phone: +853 8118 8822

Email: hiro.reservation@sands.com.mo

Website www.venetianmacao.com/restaurants/signature/hiro.html



The Venetian Macao’s Hiro by Hiroshi Kagata offers diners an authentic and vibrant Japanese culinary experience.



