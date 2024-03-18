Experience Cleaner, Greener Bunny Care with The Lavieloo Sustainable Bunny Rabbit Litterbox

Live on Kickstarter, Lavieloo is a sustainable bunny litterbox.

Lavieloo, the revolutionary new sustainable bunny litterbox that turns rabbit poo into a nutrient-rich fertilizer, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

In a world where bunnies and their devoted owners face the challenges of messy, makeshift solutions, Lavieloo emerges as the beacon of a new era in bunny care. Developed by passionate bunny enthusiasts, this innovative litterbox is not just about meeting basic needs; it's about elevating the quality of life for both bunnies and their owners while contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly future that prioritize both the health of pets and the planet.

“The inspiration behind creating the Lavieloo Litterbox stemmed from a desire to provide our pet rabbit with a comfortable and hygienic living environment while also harnessing the beneficial properties of bunny waste for gardening purposes. Through extensive research and firsthand experience, we discovered the exceptional qualities of bunny poo as a fertilizer—easy to handle, minimal odor, and no need for composting,” says founder and CEO Diyar Mustapa on the inspiration behind the project. “Moreover, we recognized the importance of moving away from the outdated notion that bunnies belong in cages; instead, they thrive in spacious, free-roaming environments. As we sifted through rabbit poo for our plants, we realized the need for a more efficient solution, leading us to develop the Lavieloo Litterbox. Our motto, ‘Bunny Poo-wer!’ encapsulates our commitment to harnessing the potential of bunny waste for the benefit of both pets and gardens.”

Unlike traditional litterbox setups that can be messy and frustrating, Lavieloo offers a comprehensive solution that caters to the unique needs of pet bunnies. The Lavieloo Litterbox stands out for its unique ability to separate bunny poo, addressing a crucial aspect that other products overlook. While conventional options often provide a single container for bunny waste and bedding, the Lavieloo’s tiered solution offers an optimal solution for bunny pee and poo that is both easy to maintain and clean for owners.

“Just as cats and dogs have their designated litterboxes, we believe that bunnies deserve a solution that optimizes hygiene for both humans and bunnies while leveraging the natural benefits of bunny poo for gardening,” adds Mustapa.

The Lavieloo Bunny Litterbox is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/Lavieloo/Lavieloo-a-sustainable-bunny-litterbox.

About Lavieloo

Lavieloo is an innovative pet care brand dedicated to revolutionizing the way we care for our pet rabbits. With a focus on developing cutting-edge solutions, Lavieloo aims to provide functionally superior, aesthetically pleasing, and authentic products for bunny owners who seek the best for their beloved companions. Founded with a passion for creating a brighter future for bunnies and their caregivers, Lavieloo combines innovation with a commitment to transparency, integrity, and animal welfare.

For more information on Lavieloo please visit lavieloo.com

