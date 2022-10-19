Experience "Collaboration, Anywhere" with MAXHUB at InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a leader in audiovisual technology and a trusted business partner, will be showcasing its latest corporate solutions at InfoComm Southeast Asia (SEA) 2022. Find it at booth A10 from 2-4 November at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Thailand.



MAXHUB is joining IFC SEA 2022.

Learn more about its premium products and be among the first to experience some of the brand-new devices built for collaboration, anywhere.

Engage First-Hand with MAXHUB's Latest Solutions

MAXHUB's High-Performance Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) Series

Be one of the first to experience the latest version of the IFP solution – a complete upgrade to the V5 series – at the MAXHUB booth. Not yet launched globally, visitors will enjoy a sneak peek into its standout features, including next-level writing interaction, and a top-notch presentation and audiovisual experience.

Both the V5 and new IFP series, powered with an Intel Core Processor, will be on display at InfoComm SEA where we'll be putting the devices through their paces. The high-performance Intel processor, designed for intelligent performance and immersive visuals, guarantees 4K, ultra-HD quality, robust multitasking capabilities, and creative freedom.

MAXHUB is an Intel Titanium IoT Solutions partner, signifying exceptional business and technical skills, and proficiency in developing advanced solutions using Intel technologies.

MAXHUB's Digital Signage – The Ultimate Conferencing Display Solution

The newly launched Digital Signage will make its Bangkok debut at the InfoComm SEA exhibition. Purpose-built to make every team meeting more effective, this best-in-class 4K conferencing solution enhances efficiency under all conditions. Thanks to safe, wireless screen-sharing, the display amplifies productivity and team engagement in every space.

Digital Signage makes teamwork easy in small huddle-room environments while commanding attention in boardroom-sized venues. Equally powerful in open spaces, this versatile MAXHUB device offers solutions in a variety of meeting settings. It's also a cost-competitive solution, perfect for small-to-medium companies hosting local and remote collaboration and brainstorming sessions.

MAXHUB's Top-of-the-Range Integrated LED Wall Raptor Series

A ground-breaking achievement in collaboration, the MAXHUB Integrated LED Wall Raptor Series is an incredible all-in-one solution. The integrated studio-quality speaker enhances voice intelligibility, while its cutting-edge operating system supports an improved overall performance.

All of this is packed into a lightweight, ultra-thin packaging, sporting a sleek fabric design. Enjoy stunning 4K visuals, sensational color accuracy, and amazing depth that will help maximize impact. Plug-and-play installation with simple maintenance means you can enjoy the perfect presentation or communication experience with minimal setup time.

Total Solutions for Every Workplace Scenario

Experience collaboration, anywhere with MAXHUB and its total-solution offering. Streamline your communications and empower your employees to achieve greater levels of productivity and efficiency with our advanced, premium technologies.