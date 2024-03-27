Experience Excellent Call Quality with the EMEET AirFlow Open-Ear Earbuds

With crystal-clear calling experience, open-ear comfort as well as extra features attracting consumers, EMEET AirFlow Open-Ear Earbuds is a perfect choice for those who answer calls often or have tons of online meetings.

When it comes to earbuds, open-ear style earbuds are now something that you can't miss with so many brands flooding into the earbuds market since 2023, among which we can see some brands that are already well-known in the earbuds market such as Bose while some others that are new to this arena like EMEET.

Back to CES 2024, EMEET for the first time revealed their latest open-ear earbuds called the EMEET AirFlow, which comes with some unique features that have never been seen in other open-ear earbuds. Let's find out.

Crystal-Clear Calling Experience

What makes the EMEET AirFlow stand out in the open-ear market lies exactly in its unique detachable microphone. Instead of attached to earbuds all the time, the microphone boom can also be detached when you don't have to make a voicecall, which makes it either good for work or daily entertainment. Besides, EMEET also exclusively developed an all-new noise cancellation algorithm called the VoiceCore, different to the one in their speakerphone series, which is specially optimized for ultimate noise cancellation during voice calls with the AirFlow.

Open-Ear Comfort

Coated with premium skin-friendly silicone, the EMEET AirFlow provides a super comfortable touch during wearing. Its ergonomic earhook design with the 1.0mm memory titanium wire offers flexible fit to ears of various shapes, giving users a snugly comfort while staying securely steady. You can also find a pair of stabilizer fins in the box which can make it more secure for workout.

Extra Features that You Might Love

The charging case of the EMEET AirFlow offers 32 hours of play time so that you can expect a total of 40 hours of play time with the 8 hours battery life of the earbuds themselves. Besides that, there's also a UV light built in the charging case that enables 99.9% sterilization for sanitizing your earbuds. A really cool feature.

EMEET AirFlow also supports Multipoint Bluetooth, wich the USB dongle you can now easily switch between your computer or mobile phone seamlessly under Bluetooth V5.3.

Verdict

For those who answer calls often or have tons of online meetings, the EMEET AirFlow might be the one you need. It not only won't hurt your ears like in-ear or half-in-ear earbuds that are stuck in your ear canal, but it also is much more lightweight than over-ear headphones that put stress on your head when wearing them for a long time. The most important thing is the quality of the detachable microphone outperforms most of the earbuds in the market at the moment.

