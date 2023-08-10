Experience the Future of Home Water Purification: Optimum Instrument Launches an Advanced All-in-One Hydrogen Water Purifier

Optimum Instrument unveils the OI Optima Hydrogen UV Water Machine, a revolutionary home water purifier. Combining Reverse Osmosis, UV-C sanitization, and hydrogen infusion, it offers health-enhancing benefits backed by over 1,300 scientific studies. Available worldwide from August 15, 2023. Visit www.optrm.com for more information.

—

Imagine a special machine that you can have in your home, always ready to serve you a cup of purified water, not just any water, but a smart water with a natural element that can boost your health, extend your life, and potentially shield you from a multitude of diseases! This is not a far-off dream. It is the reality made possible by the OI Optima Hydrogen UV Water purifier.

Optimum Instrument, a pioneering London-based startup specializing in home water purification and enhancement, is thrilled to unveil its newest marvel, the OI Optima Hydrogen UV Water purifier. This groundbreaking water optimization system is poised to redefine the water industry landscape, offering an extraordinary fusion of advanced reverse osmosis water filter technology, innovative UV-C sanitization, and transformative hydrogen infusion into a single, powerful unit. With this launch, Optimum Instrument is not just introducing a product, but a revolution in water purification and enhancement.

The OI Optima Hydrogen UV Water unit is a health-enhancing powerhouse that delivers water that is not only pure but also enriched with molecular hydrogen. With over 1,300 scientific studies backing its benefits, hydrogen-rich water is a game-changer for health and wellness.

This water is a potent source of antioxidants, substances that neutralize harmful free radicals and combat oxidative stress, key culprits in aging and many diseases. Free radicals are unstable molecules produced by the body in response to environmental and other pressures. If they are not neutralized, they can cause oxidative stress, leading to cell and DNA damage and a host of chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Hydrogen water goes beyond just neutralizing free radicals. It offers a plethora of health benefits, impacting everything from skin health and anti-aging to cardiovascular health and immune system support. It aids in detoxification, provides neuroprotective effects, supports digestive health, and even has anti-allergic effects. Moreover, hydrogen-rich water has been suggested to enhance athletic performance, aid recovery, and reduce exercise-induced fatigue. For a deep dive into the world of hydrogen water and its benefits, visit Hydrogenstudies.com website, a comprehensive resource tracking over 1,300 scientific research studies on hydrogen health applications.

To learn more about the benefits of molecular hydrogen water to your health, check out our Optimum Instrument hydrogen water Blogs.

"Our exclusive hydrogen electrolysis system and UV-C water purification technology provides a remarkable advantage with an impressive hydrogen generation of up to 1.8 parts per million (ppm) that infuses hydrogen nanobubbles into every sip of water." said the founder of Optimum Instrument Dr Ala Afeef. “The OI Optima surpasses the minimum therapeutic amount by more than threefold.”

The OI Optima Hydrogen UV Water machine is available for ordering worldwide starting from August 15, 2023. To celebrate the launch, Optimum Instrument is offering free shipping for a limited time.

Optimum Instrument is committed to continuous innovation and plans to introduce more advanced state-of-the-art products. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from Optimum Instrument.

For more information about Optimum Instrument products, visit at https://www.optrm.com.



About Us: Optimum Instrument, headquartered in London, is a pioneering startup that excels in the realm of advanced health systems. Established in 2022, the company is steadfast in its commitment to deliver scientifically advanced health solutions that not only protect health but also enrich the overall quality of life. It harmonizes emerging technologies with established scientific principles, ensuring its products offer unmatched protection and superior performance. As a leading water purifier for home manufacturer, Optimum Instrument offers a range of premium water purifiers, including the innovative hydrogen water machine. Our products transform regular water into 'virgin water' and infuse extra hydrogen in the water, providing H2 antioxidant benefits. When choosing a water purifier, consider our high-efficiency, eco-friendly options that provide safe drinking water solutions and clean water solutions. Replace water bottles and water filter jugs with the OI Optima Hydrogen UV Water Unit or one of OI’s other commercial water purifiers. We cater to all needs. Our products offer numerous water purifier benefits, including hydrogen water benefits for skin, making them ideal for homes, restaurants, schools, universities, and coffee shops. The company boasts a diverse product portfolio, including the revolutionary OI Optima Hydrogen UV Water Unit, the high-performance OI Ultra UV Water Purifier, and the OI Pura Water Purifier, each designed to cater to unique needs while upholding the company's commitment to health and wellness.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Ala Afeef

Email: Send Email

Organization: OPTIMUM INSTRUMENT LTD

Address: 71-75, Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, United Kingdom, WC2H 9JQ

Website: https://www.optrm.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/o2TnToMvBr8

Release ID: 89104185

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.