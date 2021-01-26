Newly launched pilot program set to allow guests to forge connections with local communities for meaningful travel across Asia Pacific whether at home or abroad

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announces the launch of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, a program offering meaningful travel across Asia Pacific. Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, and with travelers increasingly aspiring to make a positive impact on the communities they visit whether locally or abroad, the program aims to create opportunities for guests to forge first-hand connections with local communities and the environment during their stay, promoting both cultural understanding and positive change.



Experience Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy in Asia Pacific.

Download multi-media press materials here.

Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy kicks off today with a pilot at 15 Marriott International hotels across Asia Pacific, offering curated purpose-driven experiences that focus on three distinct pillars: Environmental Protection which aims to support the resiliency of the natural environment due to environmental degradation, pollution and climate change; Community Engagement which aims to create a positive impact in the communities where Marriott International properties operate through cultural education or volunteerism, and Marine Conservation which aims to restore and preserve marine ecosystems and species.

As a global industry leader, Marriott's sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, guides the company's commitment to make a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business, delivering value for associates, customers, owners, the environment, and communities around the world in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Marriott International is committed to be an enabler of positive connections, bringing the benefits of good travel to its guests, associates, and communities in Asia Pacific.

From mangrove conservation in Fiji, coral transplanting and restoration in Okinawa and Maldives, beach cleanups in Sanya and Busan, to food redistribution in Bali, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy provides guests with the opportunity to contribute meaningfully as they explore and build deeper connections in their local communities at home or as they venture overseas when travel resumes.

"One of the growing trends we're observing is how conscious guests are of their personal impact on the destinations they visit. The launch of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy aspires to shift the way vacations are perceived – from pure leisure to value-adding opportunities to learn more about the natural environment and forge new connections with the local community," said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Marriott International Asia Pacific. "Our ambition is to expand the program to most of our Asia Pacific leisure destinations over time, and be ready to welcome guests with meaningful travel experiences once travel returns."

From emphasizing human rights protections and working with leading non-profits to reducing our environmental impact and operating sustainable hotels, Marriott continues to prioritize efforts to serve its communities, the planet, and people worldwide. In 2020, support and engagement with communities where Marriott International hotels operate in showed no signs of slowing. From donating essential items to providing special rates and stays for frontline workers, associates from hotels across Asia Pacific volunteered over 200,000 hours to serve most needy communities. With a growing footprint of more than 800 properties and 24 brands in Asia Pacific, the company is in a strong position to provide meaningful experiences at home and abroad, partnering with travelers to drive a positive change.

To learn more please visit www.marriottbonvoyasia.com/goodtravel

List of 15 pilot hotels:

The Ritz-Carlton, Nanjing JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong W Guangzhou The Sanya EDITION Sheraton Grand Zhengzhou Hotel Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa W Bali – Seminyak Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway The Ritz-Carlton, Okinawa Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay The Westin Denarau Island Resort Fiji Fairfield by Marriott Busan Songdo Beach

