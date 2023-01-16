Experience Hands-On Training for Crafting a Compelling Media Kit at the 8th Media Magic Sales & Marketing Bootcamp

The Business Acceleration Network led by Shannon Procise hosts the 8th Media Magic Sales & Marketing Bootcamp, Jan 19-20, virtually.

—

The 8th Media Magic Sales and Marketing Bootcamp, hosted by event consultant and seasoned marketing strategist Shannon Procise, is the perfect opportunity for small businesses to gain hands-on help in learning how to garner publicity and increase sales. This virtual event, taking place on January 19th and 20th, is open to anyone looking to improve their marketing strategies, communicate effectively, and spread their message to editors. This two-day workshop is designed for small business owners looking to improve their marketing efforts, communicate effectively, and gain exposure by getting published in high-authority websites and publications.

During the two-day workshop, attendees can complete a comprehensive media kit within 48 hours or less, connect with industry experts, network with peers and learn valuable strategies to accelerate their business growth. By participating in the Bootcamp, small businesses can make a name for themselves and meet multiple press members, making it an excellent opportunity for those who want to garner exposure.







"Securing coverage in reputable media outlets is a surefire way to elevate your brand and generate buzz for your business," said Shannon Procise, event producer and marketing expert.

In addition to the hands-on training and networking opportunities, the Business Acceleration Network will also recognize and honor outstanding individuals in the industry with the Ropert Legacy Award and the Geo Ropert Award of Excellence. These awards will be given in honor of Geo A. Ropert, who played a significant role in mentoring and developing the community at the Business Acceleration Network before passing away in 2020. He was known for his commitment to public service, business development, and servant's heart, and his legacy will be carried on through these awards.



At the Bootcamp, participants can set up laser-focused, 1-on-1 strategy sessions with vetted and hand-selected Business Acceleration Network mentors. Plus, Elite participants will have access to Shannon's Exclusive Media Blackbook, an extensive database of media contacts, to give you a competitive edge.



About the Speakers and Mentors:



The event producer and host, Shannon May Procise, is the creator of Media Magic and the "Go-to Guide" for visionaries seeking to create community and cultivate raving fans. She has coached and trained thousands of people in event production, marketing, and business development. She is the woman behind creating the Business Acceleration Network, commonly referred to as the trailblazing community for conscious business owners who are here to make an impact. The Business Acceleration Network is reinventing community and collaboration in entrepreneurship.



In addition to learning from Procise, attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from keynote presenters Juliet Clark and Ely Delaney. Clark, with Superbrand Publishing, is a seven-time bestselling author and speaker with a wealth of experience helping small businesses build expert audiences. Delaney, the creator of The Follow-Up Rockstar System, teaches entrepreneurs how to thrive in any economy through building strong relationships and automating follow-up efforts.



About the Business Acceleration Network Mentors:



The Business Acceleration Network (BAN) has been a Florida-based corporation with members internationally since 2015. The mentors are seasoned entrepreneurs and CEOs who have been vetted and referred to as highly regarded experts with hands-on experience and proven success.

Connie Whitman, International Best Selling Author, High Ticket Sale Expert, Speaker, and Podcast Host of Changing the Sales Game

Bob Levine, Ph.D., "Dr. Bob," Former Communication Trainer with Landmark Education, World's Leading Brain Researcher, and Communication Expert.

Tracy Hazzard, Seasoned media expert with over 2600 interviews from articles in Authority Magazine, BuzzFeed, and Inc. Magazine

Carol Wachniak, Business Birthing Coach with Doula Family Legacy

David James Dunworth, Copywriting and Marketing Manager with Kings Counsel & Trust Family Office

Ilene Gottlieb, RN, The Heart Healer

Kristy Boyd Johnson, Ghostwriter & Developmental Book Editor

C.F. Jackson, Television Brand Marketing Specialist with iDefine TV

Toni Lontis, Online Global Communication Catalyst with Everyday Womens Network TV



About the Event Producer: Shannon Procise has successfully attained over $6.1M in free publicity and is well known for being the owner of the "Billion-Dollar Contact List" and teaching others how to do the same. She has trained and coached thousands of individuals in marketing, event production, business development, and personal growth. Shannon is the creator of a magnetic community - the Business Acceleration Network, where she guides businesses to build successful enterprises while having fun. She brings together social entrepreneurs, visionaries, and new thought leaders who want to collaborate, create a better world, and focus on prosperity so they can pay it forward to make a positive impact. Shannon has appeared on television, on the radio, and in the press. She has co-authored the "Law of Business Attraction - The Secret of Cooperative Success," an Amazon #1 best seller with T. Harv Eker of the Millionaire Mind. Her latest book, "Media Magic: Instantly Get Radio, TV, Print, and Internet Press to Give You Limitless Publicity," www.MediaMagicBook.com, has been endorsed by Dr. Joe Vitale from the movie, The Secret.

Contact Info:

Name: Shannon Procise, President

Email: Send Email

Organization: Business Acceleration Network, Inc.

Address: 4100 North Wickham Rd, Unit 107A-257, Melbourne, FL 32935

Phone: 1-321-549-2128

Website: http://www.MeetShannon.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKiuYFI8GdU&list=PLFLZlC6mTKXAKmxYRKQVTity76etiYgAt&index=16&ab_channel=ShannonProcise

Release ID: 89087754

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.