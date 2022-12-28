Experience a Magical World with DIPONGO— Interactive Children’s Books That Comes to Life

Live on Kickstarter, DIPONGO is on a mission to awaken children's creativity through the intelligent use of screens.

DIPONGO, the all-new interactive storytelling experience where stories are brought to life from the screen to the real-world, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

It is estimated that 70% of children spend upwards of 2-3 passive hours per day in front a screen between video games, apps, shows and movies. All this passive watching is causing children to lose their innate creativity; a key skill essential to the world of today and tomorrow. DIPONGO is on a mission to blur the line between technology and the real-world with interactive storytelling experiences that encourage young minds to create.

“Creativity will never be replaced by machines, we want to transmit it to children from the earliest age to prepare them for tomorrow's world. A creative child will become an assertive, committed and fulfilled adult. That's why we decided to create Dipongo to propose a different use of digital technology to show that it is possible to awaken creativity through screens, the problem is not the screens but what we put in them,” says co-founder Emmanuelle Gras on the inspiration behind the project. “We are convinced that a creative child will become a committed, self-confident and accomplished adult, ready to face the world of tomorrow.”

At the heart of DIPONGO are stories about Edgar— an adventurous and curious fox. His adventures begin on a smartphone or tablet app and throughout the stories children are encouraged to disengage from the app and create real-world solutions through crafts to guide Edgar through his journey. Once the craft is complete, children can see their creations come to life on the app as Edgar is helped along his path like magic to the conclusion of the story. Each story is personalized based on the child’s solution they create making each experience unique to the child. There are over 50 interactive stories based on various themes all of which encourage children to creatively think and problem solve.

“At Dipongo, we want to awaken children's creative spirit with a new use of digital technology, a ‘phygital’ use that will appeal to the child's imagination. Our stories are written by education specialists: teachers, neuroscience researchers, psychology researchers, psychiatrists, sophrologists and psychologists. This circle of experts ensures that all of our fantasy stories spark children's creativity while nurturing their imagination and their imagination and support their learning process,” adds Emmanuelle Gras.

