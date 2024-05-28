Experience Opulence: Sonesta Unveils Providence's Premier Hotel Selection.

You deserve the ultimate getaway after this crazy year. Hotels in Providence, Rhode Island is calling your name with its charming cobblestone streets, vibrant art scene, and mouthwatering restaurants. Get ready to explore this delightful New England town and discover the best places to rest your head at night. From historic inns to modern high rises, Providence has a hotel to match your style and budget. I've got the inside scoop on the top spots that will make you feel right at home. After a day spent strolling along the riverfront and browsing quirky boutiques, you'll be ready to cozy up in your luxurious room. With local tips on everything from the trendiest rooftop bars to the coziest cafes, you'll feel like a Providence pro in no time. Start planning your next weekend escape and get ready to fall in love with this captivating city. So, read out Hotels in Providence, Rhode Island post for more information.

Providence, Rhode Island: An Overview

Providence is the capital and largest city of Rhode Island. Nicknamed the “Creative Capital,” Providence has long been a haven for artists, intellectuals, and free thinkers. Today, the city is home to many colleges and universities, including Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design, and Johnson & Wales University. Providence’s history stretches back to 1636, when Roger Williams founded the first Baptist church in America. The city served as an important port in colonial times and was a center of trade and commerce. Many historic buildings still stand today, like the Rhode Island State House with its iconic Independent Man statue, and Benefit Street, lined with Colonial homes. Providence’s food scene reflects the city’s artistic spirit. You’ll find everything from gourmet donuts at PVDonuts to upscale seafood at Clarke Cooke House. Federal Hill is Providence’s Little Italy, with red-sauce joints like Camille’s and DePasquale Square.

The Best Luxury Hotels in Providence

Providence has some of the finest luxury hotels in New England. If you're looking to treat yourself on your next trip to Rhode Island's capital city, here are a couple of the top options.

1. The Providence Biltmore

The Providence Biltmore is a historic hotel located in the heart of downtown Providence, within walking distance of shopping, dining, and cultural attractions. Standard rooms offer comfortable beds, cable TV, and free Wi-Fi. Suites provide extra space for families and include microwaves and mini-fridges. The on-site restaurant, McCormick & Schmick’s, serves fresh seafood and steaks in an upscale setting. There’s also a Starbucks located right in the lobby for your morning pick-me-up. With reasonable room rates and amenities geared toward families, the Providence Biltmore is a solid choice.

2. The Dean Hotel

For a hip boutique hotel experience, check into the Dean. This design-focused hotel has an eclectic, artistic vibe with custom furnishings and local art throughout. The rooms have a minimalist style with high-end amenities like Malin+Goetz bath products. There's an acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant, North, and a craft cocktail bar on the first floor. The Dean is also in a great location, within walking distance of Downcity, College Hill, and the Providence Place mall.

3. Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel

If you're looking for a full-service luxury hotel with upscale amenities, the Renaissance Providence Downtown is an excellent choice. This stylish hotel features well-appointed rooms with pillowtop beds, marble bathrooms, and separate living areas. There's also an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and well-equipped gym. For dining, choose from the hotel's two restaurants or order 24-hour room service. Staying here puts you in the heart of Downcity, close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and attractions.

Fun Things to Do Near Providence's Top Hotels

· Visit WaterFire Providence

This free event along the riverfront showcases over 100 floating bonfires, live music, and artisan crafts. Running from Spring through Fall on select Saturdays, it’s a perfect evening activity near many of Providence’s hotels like the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel and Omni Providence Hotel. Grab a drink, find a spot along the riverwalk and just enjoy the atmosphere.

· Explore Benefit Street

Just a few blocks from the Dean Hotel and Graduate Providence, Benefit Street has one of the highest concentrations of Colonial homes in the country. Take a self-guided walking tour to see stunning architecture from the 17th to 19th centuries. Stop by the John Brown House Museum to learn about the history of Providence. On Saturdays, check out the Providence Flea market featuring local artisans, vintage goods, and food trucks.

· Catch a Show at Providence Performing Arts Center

A premier stop for Broadway tours and concerts, PPAC is a historic theater just a 10-minute walk from most downtown hotels like the Providence Biltmore. Their lineup features smash hits like The Lion King, Wicked, and Hamilton as well as music stars like Jerry Seinfeld, Ariana Grande, and Dave Matthews Band. Tickets often sell out in advance so book ahead of your trip. Before the show, grab dinner at one of the many restaurants on Weybosset Street or Washington Street.

· Shop on Thayer Street

For an eclectic mix of shopping and dining, head to Thayer Street near Brown University. You’ll find everything from new and used books, vinyl records, clothing boutiques, and cafes. It’s especially lively when school is in session. If you’re staying at hotels near the university like Hotel Dolce Villa, this should definitely make your list. The variety of international cuisine, from Korean to Ethiopian, ensures there’s something for every taste.

Conclusion

You really can't go wrong with any of these top-notch hotels for your next Providence getaway. With amazing amenities, impeccable service, and prime locations, you'll feel right at home. Whether you prefer historic charm, modern luxury, or waterfront views, Providence has a fantastic hotel option for you. So start planning that weekend escape or family vacation, and get ready to relax in Rhode Island's capital city. The hotels mentioned in this article all come highly recommended, but you can explore other Providence hotel options on Sonesta.com as well. With their amazing hospitality and wide selection of properties, Sonesta Hotels is a great resource for finding the perfect place to stay in Providence and beyond.



