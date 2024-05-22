Experience the Roaring Twenties with a Modern Twist at "The Emo Cabaret"

The Emo Cabaret is a unique event that blends the glamour of the Roaring Twenties with the energy of early 2000s emo and pop-punk music on Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the historic 1920 Ybor venue in Tampa.

Tampa, FL - May 21, 2024 - Prepare for a night where the past meets the present at "The Emo Cabaret," an extraordinary event set to take place on Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM EST at the historic 1920 Ybor venue. Doors open at 7:00 PM, inviting guests to step into an evening of eclectic entertainment.

Hosted by the charismatic Aquariius, "The Emo Cabaret" promises a unique blend of performances that will captivate and delight. Attendees will be treated to a live performance by Steamin' Jazz, led by the talented Holly Cordero and featuring the soulful vocals of Abi Nix. This ensemble will present jazz renditions of popular emo and pop-punk hits from the early 2000s, adding a fresh twist to nostalgic favorites.

The event will also feature stunning burlesque performances by the enchanting Miss Vee and Lilabelle Quaintrelle, whose acts will transport the audience to the glamorous era of the Roaring Twenties. Adding to the allure, drag performances by Aquariius will provide a dazzling display of artistry and flair. To round out the evening, comedian Barry Yuille will deliver a stand-up set that will keep the crowd laughing.

"The Emo Cabaret" is proudly sponsored by a lineup of local businesses, including Daytona Sunrise Rum, The Karaoke Guy, Syd Shine, Fine Spark, AAG, and Nik Naks Wax. Their generous support helps make this event possible and enhances its vibrant local charm.

In collaboration with Food Not Bombs, the event will also host a Used Phone Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring their old devices to donate, support a worthy cause, and help those in need within the community.

The iconic 1920 Ybor venue provides the perfect backdrop for this immersive experience. Located in the heart of Ybor City, its rich history and vibrant setting will transport guests to another era, perfectly complementing the evening's theme.

Tickets for "The Emo Cabaret" are now on sale and are expected to sell out quickly. General admission is priced at $25 each, while a VIP 4-Top Table is available for $200. Secure a spot today to ensure this unparalleled fusion of classic and contemporary entertainment isn't missed for an unforgettable Memorial Day Weekend in Tampa Bay.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-emo-cabaret-tickets-861601412017

Contact Info:

Name: Abi Nix

Email: Send Email

Organization: Abi Nix Productions

Address: 1920 E 7th Ave, Tampa, Florida 33605, United States

Phone: +1-727-902-8422

Website: https://www.visittampabay.com/search-results/?q=the%20emo%20cabaret



