Experience Unmatched Comfort and Confidence with CYSM's Cutting-Edge Shapewear for Both Women and Men

When it comes to the shapewear industry, CYSM is making a name for itself with its one-of-a-kind body-shaping garments designed to meet the needs of its clientele. With primary locations in Los Angeles, California, and Guadalajara, Mexico, CYSM maintains a global presence while ensuring the highest quality through their in-house manufacturing facilities in Colombia. It is also famed for readily embracing advanced fabric technologies and meticulous engineering processes to ensure its garments not only provide exceptional body control but also feel like a second skin.

CYSM's unique BIO Therapy fabric technology is one instance of its commitment to giving its customers the very best. This advanced technology infuses fabrics with marine algae to provide micronutrients that can help restore skin elasticity and beauty. In addition, this technology delivers a cooling effect to keep the body fresh and incorporates antibacterial protection to limit the formation of bacteria.

CYSM also pays close attention to details that enhance the functionality and comfort of its garments. Their Spacer Technology incorporates three hook levels for perfect shoulder adjustment to create a secure and comfortable fit. This level of detail guarantees that CYSM shapewear smooths, slims, and shapes in all the right places without compromising on comfort. What’s more, in their quest to offer the best in compression wear that combines performance with comfort, CYSM uses Nylon 6.6, a fabric known for its strength, softness, and durability. This material allows CYSM to create firm-control shapewear that remains comfortable even with extended wear. This is in addition to ensuring stronger compression, excellent wear resistance, ideal elasticity, and quick drying.

Quality assurance is another cornerstone of the CYSM brand. All its products are certified under Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, a globally recognized independent testing and certification system for textiles. This certification involves rigorous testing for harmful substances, including azo colorants and nickel, to ensure that CYSM's garments are safe for prolonged daily use and even suitable for post-surgery recovery. So with this utter commitment to safety and quality, customers can have confidence in the durability and reliability of CYSM's shapewear.

CYSM offers a wide range of body-shaping solutions, including control body shapers, tummy control solutions, and push-up jeans, designed to enhance curves while providing comfort. One of its bestselling products is the Firm Control Bodysuit with Butt-lift - Style 471. This bodysuit offers a multitude of benefits, including waist definition, abdomen flattening, butt and breast lifting, posture correction, and molded legs and hips. It is designed to provide comprehensive body shaping and support, making it an essential addition to any wardrobe for achieving a sleek, contoured silhouette. Its silky inner lining ensures comfort, while high compression provides effective shaping. It also has mid-thigh cut with silicone to prevent roll-up, and hooks that offer three adjustment levels for a customized fit. With adjustable shoulder straps, this bodysuit is ideal for daily use and post-operative recovery.

When the Style 471 bodysuit is paired with the Body Perfection Gel, the result is body sculpting that can’t be gotten with any other products. The gel's unique ingredients work synergistically with the high-compression shapewear, leaving the skin smoother, firmer, and more radiant, improving elasticity and tone.

Recognizing that body-shaping needs are not limited to women, CYSM also offers a men’s shapewear collection. The men’s garments are designed to sculpt and enhance the male physique, providing benefits such as back support, muscle support, and increased sweat during workouts, all while ensuring comfort and freedom of movement.

CYSM continues to set new standards in the shapewear industry with its innovation, commitment to quality, and focus on customer satisfaction. With a wide range of body-shaping solutions for both women and men, CYSM is dedicated to helping customers look and feel their best.

