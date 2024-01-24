Experience Unparalleled Sharpness and Clarity with IR Blocking Kolari Shades

Live on Kickstarter, Kolari Shades are actual glass sunglasses with IR blocking.

Kolari Shades, the revolutionary new glass sunglasses with true IR blocking offering, is live on global platform Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having already raised nearly 800% of their initial raise goal.

Kolari Shades are not just your ordinary sunglasses; they represent a breakthrough in optical technology. Leveraging cutting-edge lens technology and precision craftsmanship, Kolari Vision has created sunglasses that provide unparalleled clarity and sharpness, ensuring an extraordinary visual experience for wearers.

“We often seek the outdoors to connect with nature, soak up the sun and disconnect from our digital devices—to relieve our eyes from the daily strain of staring at a screen. But are your sunglasses adding to your eye fatigue?” says founder and CEO Ilija Melentijevic, Ph.D., on the inspiration behind the project. “The problem is the lenses of sunglasses are actually made of plastic instead of glass. These lenses may appear to provide clear vision, but the optical quality of plastic lenses can create distortion and color shifts, and transmit unwanted infrared light, which can all lead to eye strain and fatigue after a full day of wear.”

For the first time in history, glass technology is now strong enough to be used in sunglasses. This has allowed Kolari to apply their renowned ultra-color neutral and IR coatings creating a lens that protects eyes from all damaging wavelengths of light. By blocking infrared light, Kolari Shades also has the benefit of blocking eyes from facial recognition & security cameras— allowing for a new standard of security and privacy. In total, the technology in the Kolari Shades includes 51 layers of coatings that provide anti-smudge and anti-reflective protection that block up to 99% of infrared and 100% of UV light. All of this is possible thanks to Kolari Shades’ utilization of ultra-strong, ultra-sharp, flat Corning Gorilla glass lenses.

For their launch, Kolari Shades is offering their sleek and stylish design in two different frame colors with three different lens options.

“Corning Gorilla Glass is ridiculously expensive; it is more than 2x more expensive than other optical glass and 10x more expensive than the optical resin lenses used in traditional high-end sunglasses. This price simply makes it incompatible with the profit margins of the sunglass conglomerates,” adds Melentijevic “As a small photography company, we are proud to bring these high-quality materials to the market at a competitive price, challenging the status quo and elevating your eyewear experience with superior materials and optical precision. Embrace innovation, protect your eyes, and stay ahead with our seamlessly integrated IR block technology.”

See the world in a whole new light—Kolari Shades are currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/kolarivision/kolari-shades-the-worlds-sharpest-sunglasses

