Experienced Business Man Aschraf Mahmud Shares His expertise as a Business Consultant

With a degree in Business Administration from one of the leading universities in Germany, the University of Bonn, Aschraf Mahmud has come of age in the business world.

Over the years, he has floated many successful businesses through his Aras Group, an international business group he founded on his relocation from Germany, his place of birth, to Dubai, in 2015.

Since its establishment, Aras Group has served as the Launchpad for Aschraf’s wide range of business interests such as real estate, importing & exporting, business consultancy, and more.

Core Area

Business Consultancy is one of Aschraf’s areas of specialization, thanks to his hands-on experience as a successful entrepreneur.

Recently, he shared his expertise as a business consultant to existing and prospective clients and gave an insight into the world of business.

According to the experienced businessman, he has consulted for many big businesses that needed his expertise to help them navigate the slippery world of business.

Leveraging his years of experience as a successful entrepreneur, the Palestinian native has come through for businesses that struggle to kick off properly or those struggling to break even. He has successfully helped several struggling businesses to turn the situation around positively.

Hiring his consultancy services doesn’t come cheap. He charges high fees for his services and has years of experience in the business world and an impressive track record to justify his huge fee. His records speak for themselves.

The veteran business consultant isn’t all about startups and struggling businesses only. He also helps big businesses to grow even further by offering pragmatic business-growing tips that will improve their patronage and growth.

While sharing his business consultancy experience, he spoke about his passion to see businesses, regardless of their size, grow and be successful. He expends the resources at his disposal to help aspiring and existing entrepreneurs start or run successful businesses, irrespective of their niche or size.

Diversification

Besides business consultancy, Aschraf has a diversified business portfolio that includes real estate, importing & exporting, and more. His goal is to help the business community overcome its challenges and thrive.

Although Aras Group is headquartered in Dubai, the company has an international scope and attends to businesses across the globe.

Your geographical location notwithstanding, Aras Group is willing to do business with you and help scale your business beyond your wildest dream.

Official Personal Site: http://www.aschrafmahmud.com/

Official Business Site: https://www.aras-group.ae/en

Aras Group Instagram: https://instagram.com/arasgroupdubai

Aschraf Mahmud Instagram: https://instagram.com/aschrafmahmud

