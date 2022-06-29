Expert Doula with 40 Years of Experience Offers Doula Family Certification Program

—

Carol Wachniak, with more than 40 years of doula experience, announces the launch of her Doula Family Legacy certification program. It is a 30-hour course and certifies birth and postpartum doulas who desire to support mothers and babies in times of need. A Doula is a person, usually a woman, who offers guidance and support to families, couples, and women during different stages of pregnancy. They assist with labor, birth, postpartum, lactation, and newborn care and prenatally informational, emotional, and physical support.



The benefits of having a Doula as a member of the birth team decrease the overall cesarean rate by 50%, the length of labor by 25%, the use of oxytocin by 40%, and requests for an epidural by 60%, according to studies found in the National Library of Medicine. Continuous support of a Doula also has been associated with higher newborn Apgar scores. Mothers' overall satisfaction with the birthing process is the highest priority with a doula. Many professional Doulas specialize in assisting with primary bonding, high-risk pregnancy, fertility, VBAC vaginal birth after c-section, postpartum depression, and more.

"In the classroom, you get the lessons, then the test," Carol Wachniak states, “In life, you get the tests, then the lessons! "



It is evident that women need assistance during their entire pregnancy and childbirth phase; it is necessary for their physical and emotional well-being. Until the 1900s, women were attended to by midwives, and babies were generally born at home. Today, in an era where most babies are delivered in hospitals, people are showing a keen interest in doulas. The primary objective of a doula is to offer the mother an experience of safe and positive childbirth. A birth doula will know a myriad of positions. They provide a comforting touch by giving massages, applying counter pressure, leading in breathing techniques, and other comforting methods to help the mother relax during her labor. A Doula ensures that the baby's entire journey is a positive experience and assists new mothers with breastfeeding, thereby creating a strong bond between the baby, the mother, and additional family members. Having a doula offers a home-court advantage, supporting the laboring mother and the new father or partner as well in different ways.



The primary purpose of the certificate is to professionally train the prospective doulas to ensure that the significance of birth is never lost. It emphasizes the need to protect the sacred birthing space for the mother and prepare for the newborn. They believe that education, enhanced safety measures, and offering the much-needed support to the family lower the maternal and infant death and damage. Wachniak has the largest birthing community on LinkedIn, where individuals are welcomed to join to access resources and be a part of the legacy. To join, go to www.BirthingCommunity.com



The Doula Family’s purpose is to create a strong communication network that improves information transmitted and education between parents/clients and professionals. Students who complete the program can provide all the services the Doula Family offers. This includes professional doula skill sets, experience, and wisdom through different phases, including labor, birth phase, postpartum and newborn care. They will also be able to provide placenta encapsulation and lactation consultation. They also can provide a requested program from the fathers, a support group program for our Doula Family Dads.



Since the program's launch in 2022, the family business has provided $38,000 in scholarships through the Lori Beth Geils Scholarship program. To know more, please visit www.DoulaFamilyCertification.com Students are welcome to visit the website to learn more about the certification programs and how they can benefit.

About Doula Family:

The family-owned legacy business of Doula Family offers several services that include newborn care, lactation consultation, birth, and postpartum doula care, massage therapy, unwed mother’s ministry, water birth, hospital birth, and much more. They offer a cooperative network of midwives, doulas, nurses, physicians, direct-entry midwives, CNM, CPM, parents, lactation consultants, and childbirth educators. One of their most popular services is the Doula Family Certification Program, specially designed to assist women with a personalized, caring community experience that includes an educational structure that helps develop long-term friendships and stronger communities.



About Carol Wachnaik:

Carol Wachniak is the CEO and Founder of the Doula Family. She is the mother of eight and is the proud grandmother of 18. Doula Family is a family business of 3 generations, 40 years, serving over 4,000 families, delivering 1200 or more babies. Even after 40 years, 1000s of past clients are still friends to this day. They have the vision to continue their legacy and pass on the skills and wisdom of experienced birth workers and doulas to the next generation of doulas. She offers several services for women, expecting mothers, and fathers/partners, and has served thousands of families. She encourages young women and others to learn more about the Doula Family Certification program so that they can offer complete support and guidance to families and women.

