Expert Insights: The Packaging People Share Top Trends in Packaging Design for 2024

As the packaging industry continues to evolve, leading packaging suppliers in Melbourne analyse top consumer trends in 2024. The Packaging People, a leading packaging packaging design firm, announces expert insights on the key learnings shaping the industry this year.

Sustainability Takes Centre Stage

With consumers increasingly prioritising eco-friendly packaging in Australia, The Packaging People announce that sustainable packaging is no longer a nicety, but a necessity. "We're seeing a significant shift towards minimal packaging, biodegradable materials, and recyclable designs," notes a spokesperson from The Packaging People. "Brands that fail to adapt risk being left behind."

The business’ design team works hand-in-hand with their manufacturing experts to ensure that packaging designs are optimised for production. This collaborative approach enables the business to:

Design for recyclability: Creating packaging structures that are easy to recycle, reducing waste and minimising environmental impact.

Select sustainable materials: Their data-driven approach enables the business to select materials that meet sustainability targets while ensuring packaging performance.

Minimise packaging components: By designing for simplicity, The Packaging People’s custom packaging design processes reduce material usage, lower production costs and enhance consumer convenience.

Data-Driven Design

As the packaging industry announces a rise of digital printing and smart packaging technologies, these innovative additions have made it possible to track consumer behaviour and preferences like never before. The Packaging People reveal using key data and consumer insights to inform their design decisions, creating personalised and dynamic packaging that resonates with target audiences. A spokesperson from The Packaging People reveals - “Our data-driven approach enables us to test and refine our packaging designs, ensuring they meet the highest standards of functionality, sustainability and aesthetics for each and every consumer and client.”

Wellness-Focused Packaging

A key trend emerging within the industry shows consumers becoming more health-conscious and packaging is playing a crucial role in communicating wellness benefits. As the industry sees a surge in demand for packaging that highlights nutritional information, allergen warnings and eco-credentials, businesses need to align the design and packaging construction with these consumer needs.

E-Commerce Optimised Packaging

With online shopping on the rise, packaging must be optimised for the digital age. The Packaging People are designing packaging that not only protects their products during shipping but also creates an unboxing experience that delights consumers and encourages social sharing.

The packaging design landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by consumer demands for sustainability, personalisation and robust shipping-safe packaging. By embracing these trends (and practicalities) brands can differentiate themselves, build loyalty and drive business growth this year and next.





