Explore the All-New 2022 BMW 8 Series

At Gengras of West Springfield BMW, we are proud to introduce the all-new 2022 8 Series lineup to our stellar new inventory. If you are in the market for a compact, high-performance luxury coupe or convertible in the West Springfield region

—

At Gengras of West Springfield BMW, we are proud to introduce the all-new 2022 8 Series lineup to our stellar new inventory. If you are in the market for a compact, high-performance luxury coupe or convertible in the West Springfield region, you will be hard-pressed to find a more complete model line than the new BMW 8 Series. Stop by today for a first-hand look at everything the new 2022 8 Series has to offer! Our team is excited to work with you.

2022 BMW 8 Series Body Styles

The all-new 2022 BMW 8 Series is available in three body styles. The iconic luxury coupe returns for the 8 Series base model, along with a 4-door luxury Gran Coupe and a soft-top Convertible model. No matter the 8 Series vehicle you choose, you can expect distinctive, eye-catching visual appeal.

2022 BMW 8 Series Models

From the base BMW 840i to the high-powered M8 Competition lineup, the 2022 8 Series has something for everyone. The following models are now available to explore as part of the latest 8 Series lineup:

2022 BMW 840i Coupe

2022 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe

2022 BMW M8 Competition Coupe

2022 BMW 840i Gran Coupe

2022 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe

2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe

2022 BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe

2022 BMW 840i Convertible

2022 BMW M850i xDrive Convertible

2022 BMW M8 Competition Convertible

Come Check Out The 2021 BMW X3 Plug-In Hybrid

The 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e is quickly setting new standards for electrified performance in a compact luxury SUV. With an effortless balance of iconic BMW design, high-end hybrid performance capability, and advanced safety technology, the BMW X3 xDrive30e is already one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in our used inventory. Visit BMW dealership near West Springfield today for an exclusive look at everything the model has to offer! Our team is eager to walk you through our lineup and set you up with a test drive.

Style, Substance, and Electric Performance

From its class-leading safety integration to its innovative hybrid powertrain, the 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e is designed to make every drive efficient, secure, and engaging. The model is powered by combining a 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine and a 107-horsepower electric motor, resulting in a total output of 288 hp for smooth, balanced performance.

Active Driving Assistant safety technology constantly works to keep you protected at every turn throughout New England. Key features include Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning, among many others.

Stop By Gengras BMW Today!

Visit Gengras BMW of West Springfield, today for a closer look at everything the 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e has to offer! If you have any questions before visiting us in person, we are just a phone call or online live chat away.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Michaels

Email: Send Email

Organization: BMW of West Springfield

Address: 1712 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089, United States

Phone: (413) 746-1722

Website: https://www.bmwwestspringfield.net/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/explore-the-all-new-2022-bmw-8-series/89054788

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89054788