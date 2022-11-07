KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Uzbekistan, in this November, the event "2022 MOKKOJI KOREA" (MOKKOJI KOREA) will be held in Malaysia. The event intends to promote Korean lifestyle and culture and enhances cultural understanding among countries through two-way cultural exchanges.



Exploring vibrant Korean culture at 2022 MOKKOJI KOREA in Malaysia

MOKKOJI KOREA is a festival where Hallyu fans may find out and experience diverse Korean lifestyles, including Korean cuisine, beauty, fashion, and game. These activities give Hallyu fans the opportunity to have a deeper exposure to Korean culture, expanding the definition of Korean lifestyle and culture beyond popular culture.

Following the event in Uzbekistan, this November, K-POP artists including MOONBIN & SANHA, Jeon Somi, BLANK2Y and others, will meet Hallyu fans at 2022 KOREA MOKKOJI in Malaysia. The event will take place at the International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur from November 12th to 13th. Numerous experience and exhibition areas, including MINI STAGE, MOKKOJI KITCHEN, MOKKOJI SQUARE, and MOKKOJI MARKET, are slated to be unveiled at the event site.

You may take part in many exciting activities such as "High Five Event", "Hallyu Lifestyle OX Quiz", "Random Play Dance", "K-Pop Dance Performance", and "K-Pop Goods Lucky Draw" at the MINI STAGE. Additionally, a variety of events are arranged, like the Korean Chef's "Cooking Class" and Shinbia's "K-Beauty Class", to help local guests better appreciate Korean culture.

MOKKOJI KITCHEN is a place where you can enjoy Korean food and get samples of dishes like Gimbap, Bibimbap, and Bulgogi.

MOKKOJI SQUARE is a place where local Hallyu fans can enjoy Korean dramas, webtoons, travel spots, and game. It also creates interesting programs that let you experience Korean culture, such as wearing hanbok costumes, playing Korean traditional games, and taking a VR tour to Korea.

Additionally, the event also welcomes nearby Hallyu communities in Malaysia to open various channels of communication on Korean culture, as well as to promote and sell Korean goods through MOKKOJI MARKET, which supports Korean companies and institutions that have made inroads into the regional market.

The MOKKOJI CONCERT scheduled for November 13th at 5:30pm, is the highlight of 2022 MOKKOJI KOREA in Malaysia.

MOKKOJI KOREA's official website (mokkojikorea.com) and YouTube channel will replay the MOKKOJI CONCERT so that not only local Hallyu enthusiasts but people all over the world may enjoy the performance.