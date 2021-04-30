Express Yourself: adidas Launches New Concept Stores at Pondok Indah Mall 3 in Jakarta

adidas puts self-expression at the forefront of the new opening to empower luminaries

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas Indonesia, together with their partner, PT Kanmo Retailindo, announced the launch of their latest retail concept to empower expression through fashion with the opening of two stores at the new Pondok Indah Mall (PIM) 3 in Jakarta.



(from right) President Director adidas Indonesia, Benjamin Handradjasa; Co-Founder and Group Managing Director Kanmo Group, Manoj Bharwani; and the MC, Melanie Putria.

The German sportswear giant put the pedal to the metal by introducing the all-new Stadium Evolution store and The Collection store. The stores aim to provide a solid "on-and-off the field" retail experience for all sports enthusiasts - from elite professional athletes to fashion-conscious streetwear fans with artistic mindsets.

"At adidas, we believe retail expectations have shifted from products to experiences. With our Stadium Evolution and The Collection stores, we are creating experiences that help customers amplify their personalities and fortify their true selves by empowering expression through fashion," said Benjamin Handradjasa, President Director & Country Manager of adidas Indonesia.

The Stadium Evolution: Creating impact on and off-the-field

The Stadium Evolution store transforms the 350 sqm space into a refined sports stadium. Situated at PIM 3 first floor, the gate entrance takes customers straight into a stadium-like store.

A first for adidas, the Supercourt format is adapted to reflect the massive change from an analog world to a world of digitalization. The aesthetics are aptly complimented by digital displays along the footwear section, with athlete's locker style fitting rooms for a brand-new experience in sport.

The Stadium Evolution store holds the complete lineup of adidas products, including running, sportswear, training, football, and basketball.

The Collection: Get ready, get set, collaborate

On the other side of PIM 3 first floor, The Collection store is the go-to destination for sneakerheads, street style enthusiasts, fashion-forward millennials, and Gen-Z's. The store built on a 340 sqm area showcases adidas' latest collections on the adidas archive-inspired Archive Rack and a wide range of classic favorites, including premium sportswear, lifestyle segment and sports-inspired streetwear lines.

Catering to adidas' broad spectrum of consumers, The Collection Amplifier Package supports lifestyle enthusiasts, deliver an elevated and affordable retail identity.

Decorated with a designer rug by prominent Indonesian artists Tutu and Abenk Alter, The Collection store will act as a hub for adidas Originals line products.

"As we recover from the pandemic in 2021, Kanmo Group has strategically partnered with adidas to open these two beautiful stores at Pondok Indah Mall 3. We believe 2021 will be a year of recovery and with a strong partnership between adidas and Kanmo Group, we look forward to welcoming customers back to the mall and experiencing the latest concepts by adidas. By opening these two stores at once and continued expansion in future, we believe strongly that the Indonesian consumers will rebound. We are excited and confident in the growth opportunities with adidas, as they have proved the strong presence in the sport, fashion, and streetwear categories," said Manoj Bharwani, Co-Founder and Group Managing Director of Kanmo Group.

"Pondok Indah Mall (PIM) 3 is a new shopping mall opened on April 9, 2021, embracing the concept of futuristic lifestyle and shopping experience. PIM 3 is part of the Pondok Indah City Center and connected via a convenient bridge and a 3-level car tunnel to the PIM 2 and InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah hotel. Creating a safe and welcoming space for self-expression is what we aim for here at PIM 3, that we believe will attract all consumers to come and feel the experiences. With open arms, we welcome adidas to join us in our plans to create Jakarta's newest forward-thinking mall for creative minds," said Jeffri S. Tanudjaja, Vice President Director of PT Metropolitan Kentjana, Tbk.

Further to opening its doors on April 30, 2021, adidas is also looking forward to establishing more collaborations with hyperlocal artists for future projects.

Click HERE for more images of the adidas Indonesia's new concept stores' launching.

