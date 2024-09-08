ExpressVPN Research Reveals the Rising Trend of Digital Minimalism Among Millennials and Gen Z

ExpressVPN's new research reveals the growing role of digital minimalism in helping Millennials and Gen Z manage screen time and improve mental health.

ExpressVPN has released findings from its latest research that explores how Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly turning to digital minimalism to manage their screen time and improve their mental health. Based on a survey of 4,000 respondents across the U.S., UK, France, and Germany, the research explores the increasing challenges these generations face in managing their screen time, with a particular focus on social media usage. As daily screen time continues to rise, the data reveals an increasing desire for a more balanced digital lifestyle among younger users.

Key findings:

Nearly half of Gen Z (46%) are taking steps to limit their screen time. However, 28% admit they find it difficult to reduce usage, especially due to the fear of missing out (FOMO), and 12% don’t try at all despite feeling overwhelmed by their device usage.



The findings highlight how social media platforms contribute to heightened anxiety and stress, particularly among Gen Z, where 40% remain glued to their screens due to FOMO. Millennials also feel the pressure, with 34% reporting similar struggles.





The hardest device to cut back on across all generations is the smartphone, with 61% of respondents saying they struggle the most to reduce their phone use. In contrast, other devices like TVs, laptops, and video game consoles are easier to manage.





The survey revealed that 83% of parents expressed concern over their children’s screen time, with 77% of Brits particularly worried. Medical experts link excessive screen time to issues like disrupted sleep, reduced family interaction, and potential behavioral challenges.

Digital minimalism is on the rise

With the growing stress of constant connectivity, the practice of digital minimalism—a concept focused on the mindful and deliberate use of technology—is gaining traction. According to the survey:

43% of those practicing digital minimalism set specific times to check their devices, helping them reduce distractions and focus on more meaningful activities.



27% use apps to track and limit their screen time, creating a tech-driven paradox where technology is also used to reduce tech dependence.



22% create tech-free zones at home, fostering environments that encourage relaxation and personal connections away from screens.

ExpressVPN’s survey also offers actionable advice for individuals looking to regain balance in their digital lives. These include turning off non-essential notifications to reduce distractions, scheduling specific times for social media and email use to avoid constantly checking in, and participating in regular digital detox challenges, even for a short period, to reset our relationships with technology.

For Gen Z and Millennials, reducing screen time is about cutting out distractions and improving mental health and productivity. According to ExpressVPN’s research, 45% of Gen Z and 39% of Millennials are actively reducing their screen time to improve their mental health. Additionally, 43% of Gen Z and 38% of Millennials believe that fewer digital interruptions would boost their productivity, allowing them to get more done in a focused, mindful way.

Overall, the findings from ExpressVPN's survey underscore the growing awareness among younger generations about the impact of excessive screen time on their well-being. As more individuals embrace digital minimalism, they are discovering the benefits of a more balanced, intentional relationship with technology.

