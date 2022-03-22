EXQUISITE ARRIVAL TO BALI INDULGENCE

BALI, Indonesia, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your vacation at Bali's finest address, The St. Regis Bali Resort, a sophisticated CHSE-certified hotel set on a pristine beach with lush tropical gardens.



The St. Regis Bali Resort

International travelers can now enter Bali without quarantine by booking their first 3 nights at a CHSE-certified hotel on the island, providing necessary documents, taking a first PCR test at Bali's airport and a second PCR test on the 3rd day of their stay. Visa On Arrival is available to visitors from 42 countries including Australia, and Jetstar Airways and Garuda Indonesia have resumed direct flights from Australia to Bali. Starting from 5 April 2022, Qantas Airways will resumed direct flights to Bali from Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The St. Regis Bali Resort is nestled in the heart of the Garden of Bali, Nusa Dua, where exclusive accommodation serves as the perfect sanctuary to refresh and rejuvenate. The Strand Residences and Strand Villas offer immediate beach access where your very own loungers await, while the Lagoon Villas are a step away from the expansive saltwater lagoon. Located within the tropical gardens, the Gardenia Villas feature secluded private pool and a traditional relaxation gazebo. The St. Regis Suites showcase an elegant Balinese décor with glass doors that slide open to private terraces. With all the amenities and features of the suite, the St. Regis Pool Suites are complemented by an extensive outdoor space with a plunge pool. Guests can choose a range of international dining delights, such as the island's finest, Kayuputi Restaurant, pampering guests with exquisite dishes and an unparalleled view of the glistening Indian Ocean to make the experience truly special.

Indulge in Bali's natural beauty at the island's best address while experiencing one-of-a-kind evening rituals and bespoke service, such as the signature 24-hour St. Regis Butler Service where the needs of every guest are understood and addressed.

The St. Regis Bali Resort provides guests the perfect curated vacation experience. With various offers, enjoy exclusive benefits and upgrades when you reserve direct. For more information and reservation, please email Bali.Reservation@stregis.com or visit website here.