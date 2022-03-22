EXQUISITE ARRIVAL TO BALI INDULGENCE

BALI, Indonesia, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your vacation at Bali's finest address, The St. Regis Bali Resort, a sophisticated CHSE-certified hotel set on a pristine beach with lush tropical gardens.



The St. Regis Bali Resort

International travelers can now enter Bali without quarantine by booking their first 3 nights at a CHSE-certified hotel on the island, providing necessary documents, taking a first PCR test at Bali's airport and a second PCR test on the 3rd day of their stay. Visa On Arrival is available to visitors from 42 countries including Singapore, and Singapore Airlines has been operating direct flights from Singapore to Bali. With the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), eligible vaccinated travelers can enjoy quarantine-free entry to Singapore if they meet all requirements after their trip from Bali.

The St. Regis Bali Resort is nestled in the heart of the Garden of Bali, Nusa Dua, where exclusive accommodation serves as the perfect sanctuary to refresh and rejuvenate. The Strand Residences and Strand Villas offer immediate beach access where your very own loungers await, while the Lagoon Villas are a step away from the expansive saltwater lagoon. Located within the tropical gardens, the Gardenia Villas feature secluded private pool and a traditional relaxation gazebo. The St. Regis Suites showcase an elegant Balinese décor with glass doors that slide open to private terraces. With all the amenities and features of the suite, the St. Regis Pool Suites are complemented by an extensive outdoor space with a plunge pool. Guests can choose a range of international dining delights, such as the island's finest, Kayuputi Restaurant, pampering guests with exquisite dishes and an unparalleled view of the glistening Indian Ocean to make the experience truly special.

Indulge in Bali's natural beauty at the island's best address while experiencing one-of-a-kind evening rituals and bespoke service, such as the signature 24-hour St. Regis Butler Service where the needs of every guest are understood and addressed.

The St. Regis Bali Resort provides guests the perfect curated vacation experience. With various offers, enjoy exclusive benefits and upgrades when you reserve direct. For more information and reservation, please email Bali.Reservation@stregis.com or visit website here.

About The St. Regis Bali Resort

Located on the pristine beach of Nusa Dua, The St. Regis Bali is nestled in the heart of the noteworthy "Garden of Bali". Exuding understated barefoot elegance and Balinese-inspired living, the Resort offers infinite panoramic ocean views on a generous 9 hectares of lush gardens, a strand pool with a swim up bar and 3,668sqm of crystal blue lagoon to its lavishing guestrooms. Captivating in every detail, the beautifully appointed 124 Suites and Villas welcome guests with all the comforts of a contemporary refined Balinese home with striking interiors, complimentary Wi-Fi, and The St. Regis heritage of uncompromising luxury: bespoke 24-hour Butler Service. The resort promises culinary excellence with 3 distinctive restaurant venues and 2 bars spread across the expansive property. Indulge into blissful treatments at Iridium Spa or unwind at the fitness center. In its own tropical park, the Children's Learning Center features intelligent fun-filled activities for youngest connoisseurs. For more information on The St. Regis Bali Resort, please visit www.stregisbali.com.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at more than 45 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.