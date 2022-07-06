Exquisite Suite Experience at the Best Beach Resort in Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located on the exclusive pristine beach of Nusa Dua, with unobstructed azure ocean views, discover a distinctly unique and bespoke experience at Bali's finest address. Generously spread across 9 hectares of lush tropical gardens, The St. Regis Bali Resort recently recognized as the #1 Best Beach Resort and #1 Best Hotel Spa in Indonesia by Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia - Asia's Best Awards, offers 124 Suites and Villas with contemporary Balinese décor, all providing the signature St. Regis Butler Service.



St. Regis Suite

Relax in comfort in the 92 sqm one-bedroom St. Regis Suite with its spacious living room and walk-in wardrobe.

Ocean View Suite

In addition to the features of the St. Regis Suite, dive into the exquisite view of the Indian Ocean from your private balcony.

Orchid Suite

Enjoy the Bali breeze while relaxing in the 237 sqm one-bedroom Orchid Suite expansive terrace's pergola. Elegant bedroom, generously proportioned living area, and lavish bathroom.

St. Regis Pool Suite

The perfect 189 sqm one-bedroom Suite for outdoor lovers featuring a relaxing Jacuzzi and private pool with its expansive garden and terrace completed with a gazebo to enjoy the breeze.

Grand Astor Suite

A quintessential 518 sqm two-bedroom Suite with breath-taking views located on the top floor of the resort with ocean views. Decorated with lavish style, dual vanities, and oversized standalone bathtub, with spacious living area with a piano, vast study, kitchen, butler's quarters, as well as the infinity pool with Jacuzzi.

Whether it will be a Quintessential Sunrise Picnic by the beach, an Evening Outdoor Cinema or an exclusive dining experience. The St. Regis Bali Resort is dedicated to provide tailored activities for precious "we time" with family and friends. Celebrate these extraordinary moments with your loved ones to create memories that will last forever.

Opt for the Eat, Earn & Enjoy package, inclusive of:

Lavish breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old

10,000 bonus points per stay if booked through Marriott.com

Daily resort credit IDR 1,000,000 net non-cumulative

net non-cumulative Luxury roundtrip airport transfers

Resort activities

Reserve your next stay at https://www.marriott.com/reservation/availability.mi?propertyCode=DPSXR&clusterCode=corp&corporateCode=B1818.