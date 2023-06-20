Exquisite Timepieces Opens a Contemporary Pre-Owned Watch Retail Location in Naples, Florida

Exquisite Timepieces is a collection of the world's finest and luxury timepieces

Exquisite Timepieces, a leading luxury watch retailer, today announced the opening of its new retail location in Naples, Florida. The new location is located at 4380 Gulf Shore Blvd North, Suite 800, and is right next to the company’s original location.

The new location boasts one of the world’s largest selections of pre-owned watches available to watch enthusiasts, with over 800 pre-owned watches to choose from! The massive collection has pieces from over 70 luxury watch brands, including Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe, Cartier, and many more. The watches are all in great to excellent condition and have been carefully inspected by Exquisite Timepieces’ team of experts.

“We are excited to open our new retail location in Naples, Florida” said Tim Richardson, owner of Exquisite Timepieces. “We have been in business for over 20 years, since 1998, and have a wide selection of luxury watches to choose from. Our new location will allow us to showcase our vast pre-owned watch collection in a more spacious and inviting environment for our customers.”

To achieve and maintain this extensive selection, Exquisite Timepieces accepts trade-ins on luxury watches. When you trade in your watch, you can use the credit towards the purchase of a new watch. They also look to buy luxury watches from consumers, offering a fair market value for watches in all conditions.

In addition to its wide selection of pre-owned watches, Exquisite Timepieces is authorized dealers for over 60 luxury watch brands including Omega, Hublot, Seiko, Longines, and more. They also will buy watches from consumers, accept trade-ins, and repair watches.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience,” said Richardson. “We offer a wide selection of luxury watches and a team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals. We are confident that our new retail location will be a success.” With over 500 google reviews and a pristine average of 4.9 stars, it’s no doubt the company provides the best service in the watch industry.

If you’d like to shop Exquisite Timepieces and it’s extensive pre-owned watches selection, visit https://www.exquisitetimepieces.com/. Exquisite Timepieces is open Monday - Saturday from 10am-5pm. To get in touch, please email team@exquisitetimepieces.com or call 239-227-2932.

