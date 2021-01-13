Extensive Range of RS PRO Handheld T&M Instruments Now Available in Australia and New Zealand

The RS own brand range features quality hygrometers, digital multimeters, and arbitrary waveform generators

SYDNEY, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, now offers in Australia and New Zealand an extensive range of RS PRO handheld test and measurement instruments for engineers and technicians on-the-go. The range includes devices that allow accurate and ergonomic measurements and calibration such as handheld digital multimeters, hygrometers, waveform generators, and all the necessary accessories.

Creating an electronic waveform measurement is essential in many areas, including for research, development, and medical uses. The RS PRO Arbitrary Waveform Generator offers a blend of analog and digital features, including a maximum bandwidth of up to 30 MHz, 150 MSa/s sampling rate and 14-bit vertical resolution. Its innovative EasyPulse and TrueArb technique helps address weaknesses inherent in traditional direct digital synthesiser generators. These features enable users to achieve a variety of high fidelity or low jitter signals, all while meeting ever-evolving requirements of a wide range of complex and varied applications.

The RS PRO handheld T&M instrument range also includes the RS PRO Hygrometer , a compact device equipped with a high accuracy temperature and humidity sensor, making it ideal for monitoring and collecting a range of data, from environmental temperatures to humidity. The RS PRO Digital Multimeter is a useful instrument for measuring capacitance, voltage, electrical current, and resistance and features a diode and continuity check.

"Users can be assured that RS PRO devices and equipment have undergone high-calibre compliance and testing to ensure quality, durability, and consistency. All RS PRO handheld T&M instruments and product ranges come with the RS PRO Seal of Approval," says Scott Philbrook, Interim Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand, RS Components.

The RS PRO handheld T&M equipment range is shipping now from RS in Australia and New Zealand .

