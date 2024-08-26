External Asset Managers & Retirement Planning Guide Announced By Retire Buzz

Retire Buzz, an online resource explaining a variety of retirement saving strategies, announces a new guide explaining the role of external asset managers and how they can assist regular individuals.

While the use of an external asset manager (EAM) is traditionally associated with high-net-worth individuals and/or institutions, a new guide from Retire Buzz explains that this type of financial advisor can also offer valuable assistance to individuals in everyday situations, including those who are concerned about their retirement savings.

More details can be found at https://retirebuzz.com/what-is-an-external-asset-manager/

With the new guide, Retire Buzz furthers its goal of detailing advanced retirement planning strategies in terms that are easy for individuals with a non-financial background to understand. As many people express concern about their ability to support themselves in retirement, the website aims to demystify retirement planning and offer advice to those who want to take a more proactive role.

“Typically, EAMs cater to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutions, but their services can be invaluable for anyone looking to enhance their retirement planning,” a company representative explained. “Unlike traditional financial advisors who may be restricted by their institution’s offerings, external asset managers have the liberty to explore a full spectrum of investment vehicles.”

According to a recent survey conducted by the National Institute on Retirement Security, 79% of Americans now believe the nation is facing a retirement crisis, up from 67% four years earlier. The study also found that 55% of individuals are worried that they won’t have financial security when they retire.

Seeking professional financial advice is one step that many individuals are taking to address those concerns. As Retire Buzz explains, many traditional advisors work under the umbrella of a large organization, such as a bank, which can limit their recommendations to the products offered by that company. The new piece points out that this is one of the key advantages of working with an EAM.

About Retire Buzz

An internet-based resource, Retire Buzz offers regular guides, articles, and tools focused on personal retirement planning. The platform now has over 18,000 subscribers.

“We understand that planning for retirement can be both exciting and challenging, and our mission is to empower people with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their financial future,” the firm continued. “Our team of experienced professionals aims to deliver regular, up-to-date, accurate, and actionable information on a wide variety of topics.”

