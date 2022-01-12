Extreme Music appoints Iris Pavageau as Director of Extreme Music France

Extreme Music appoints music industry pioneer Iris Pavageau as the new Director of its operations in France.

Paris, France - January 12, 2022

Extreme Music appoints music industry pioneer Iris Pavageau as the new Director of its operations in France. Iris started her career in 1991 as an International Manager at Koka-Media. She later co-founded Kapagama where Kosinus was developed, a popular music library from the heart of Paris.

A leading player in the French market, Kapagama represented EMI libraries for 20 years. Iris has developed a strong long-standing reputation as a trailblazer and for being ahead of the curve.

“I have been a fan of Extreme ever since they started. I could not be more excited and proud to head up the French operation.” – Iris Pavageau

As a production music arm of Sony Music Publishing, Extreme Music has proudly functioned as a trusted resource to the media industry since 1997. Extreme Music’s unique approach to production music and unprecedented roster of authentic A-list talent attracts users and brands who understand that Extreme’s Music library has been curated to be commensurate with their own core values.

"Iris is a force to be reckoned with. Her reputation speaks for itself and we are honored to have her head up our office in Paris." - Russell Emanuel, Extreme Music CEO & Founder

Extreme Music is powered by A-List talent and power-producers including Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Snoop Dogg, deadmau5, Ice-T, Shelby Lynne, Jóhann Jóhannsson, LP, Sir George Martin, Atticus Ross, Timbaland, Xzibit, Junkie XL and more.

