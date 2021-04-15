Exyte to build Dexcom's first manufacturing facility in Asia

STUTTGART, Germany and PENANG, Malaysia, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, world-renowned for the design and construction of high-tech facilities, has been awarded a fast-track project for Dexcom in Penang, Malaysia. This is the first manufacturing facility for the U.S.-based diabetes care technology provider outside the United States.



Dexcom headquarters in San Diego, USA.

Exyte is proud to support Dexcom's strategic growth plans as it expands manufacturing into Asia for the first time. Located in Batu Kawan, Penang, and with 1.8 million square feet of gross floor area, the project will house a manufacturing facility for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Key parts of the facility include multi-story cleanrooms, a warehouse with dock leveller, a three-story Central Utility Building (CUB), a seven-story office building with a canteen and recreational area as well as a seven-level multi-story parking structure.

Exyte's value-added engineering capabilities and experienced team of engineers provide the right fit to complete the state-of-the-art facility in an efficient manner. The project will enable Dexcom to quickly expand CGM production, increasing the number of systems it can deliver worldwide to meet growing demands.

"We selected Exyte as the design and construction partner for our first manufacturing facility in Asia due to their excellent record of delivering fast-track projects of this magnitude and complexity," said David Arida, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations at Dexcom.

Jack Lyons, Vice President Biopharma and Life Sciences Southeast Asia at Exyte shares, "We are delighted to be selected as the main contractor and trusted partner in delivering the first manufacturing facility for Dexcom in Asia and enabling a quick time to market for our client."

