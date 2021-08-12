Exyte Continues Strong Performance During 6M/2021

- Order intake up 32.8%, reaching € 3,175 million

- Sales increase by 34.2% to €2,250 million

- Adjusted EBIT rose to €122 million

STUTTGART, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte continued its strong performance throughout the first half of 2021. Sales reached €2,250 million with adjusted EBIT increasing to €122 million. The region EMEA remained the strongest region and Advanced Technology Facilities the largest business segment.

In the first half of the year, sales increased in all regions and all global business units, growing by 34.2% to €2,250 million (6M/2020: €1,677 million). At €1,232 million (6M/2020: €1,014 million), the region EMEA was the strongest due to ongoing major projects in Ireland, Germany, and Israel. With sales for semiconductor projects in Singapore and China increasing, the region APAC also gained momentum, growing to €659 million (6M/2020: €382 million) in sales. Due to the Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF) business segment, sales in AMER rose to €245 million (6M/2020: €190 million). Overall, order intake increased by 32.8% to €3,175 million (6M/2020: €2,391 million). Free cash flow was at €245 million.

Adjusted EBIT amounted to €122 million, a YOY increase of 54.9% (6M/2020: €79 million), and the adjusted EBIT margin increased from 4.7% to 5.4%, reflecting an excellent performance in all global business units as well as in the business area Technology & Services (T&S).

Semiconductor market remains main driver

The business segment ATF remains the strongest segment, with sales increasing by €564 million year-over-year to €1,971 million on account of large ongoing projects for semiconductor clients in EMEA and APAC. Order intake for the Biopharma & Life Sciences (BLS) business segment almost tripled due to additional major projects, reaching €337 million (6M/2020: €130 million), while sales more than doubled to €170 million (6M/2020: €80 million). Due to a significant project awarded in Israel, the order intake of the Data Center (DTC) business segment reached €158 million (6M/2020: €3 million).

Growth path continues

"We are continuing to outperform our plans for 2021," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte. "Some projects are delivering better than expected and clients are expanding capacities at a faster rate than anticipated. All in all, the market situation for Exyte is promising and together with our growing workforce of dedicated individuals, I am convinced that we have a steep incline of growth ahead of us."

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a unique expertise in controlled and regulated environments. Exyte has a truly global footprint, serving the most technically demanding clients in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. The company offers a full range of services from consulting to the managing of turnkey solutions – delivered to the highest quality and safety standards. Solving the most complex challenges, Exyte forges trusted, long-lasting relationships with its clients. In 2020, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.1 billion with around 4,900 highly experienced and motivated employees. The company is ideally positioned to further strengthen its market leadership with its broad industry insight and its exceptional talents.

