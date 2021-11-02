Eye Level holds its 2021 Eye Level Math Olympiad in November

- Compete globally and find out your child's global math knowledge rank.

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2004, Eye Level has been running its annual Math Competition called the Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO) to allow students to showcase their math skills in grade 1 through grade 8 area. The event is open not only for Eye Level members but for anyone. There is no registration fee. The test that runs for about one hour is designed to challenge students' math skills in a variety of areas and covers most of the arithmetic and critical thinking aspects.

In 2020, around 5,000 students from 12 countries participated in the event and Eye Level expects to have more than 10,000 students apply from 12 countries this year.

By joining the event, students can not only find out their strengths and weaknesses in math but they can also see where they stand at the global level. Winners are selected at a national level and acknowledged with various certificates and prizes. Specifics will differ by country.

Registration for the event is currently available online at myeyelevel.com and will be open till 14th November 2021. The specific event date(s) and registration fees will differ by country but the results will be posted online at the end of December for all participants. Practice tests are provided at participating Eye Level learning centers but if you cannot locate a center nearby, you may download the previous years' tests at the registration page of the website for practice. More information about the test can be found online so please refer to the information and encourage your students to join the event now.

ABOUT Eye Level

Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English with more than 2 million students having experienced its programs. The core education principles of Eye Level promote self-directed learning while building strong academic foundations and increasing motivation to acquire knowledge. The goal of Eye Level is to prepare students to embrace learning as a lifelong project with a focus on mastery.