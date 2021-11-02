Eye Level holds its 2021 Eye Level Math Olympiad in November

- Compete globally and find out your child's global math knowledge rank.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2004, Eye Level has been organizing its annual global Math competition – Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO). The core objective of this competition is to allow Grade 1 to Grade 8 students to showcase their math skills. ELMO is open to both Eye Level students and non-members as well. The test that runs for about one hour is designed to challenge students' math skills in a variety of areas and covers most of the arithmetic and critical thinking aspects.

In 2020, around 5,000 students from 12 countries participated in the event and this year, Eye Level expects to have more than 10,000 students to apply from these countries this year.

By joining the event, not only can students find out their strengths and weaknesses in Math, they can also see where they stand at the global level. Winners are selected at a national level and acknowledged with various certificates and prizes. Specifics will differ by country, but ELMO pins are provided at a global level in 3 tiers (Grand Master, Master, and Junior Master) so that students can build confidence and be encouraged to study further.

Registration for the event is currently available online at myeyelevel.com. The specific event date(s) and registration fees will differ by country but the results will be posted online at the end of December for all participants. Practice tests are provided before the actual day. Participants may also download the previous years' tests at the registration page of the website for practice. More information about the test can be found online, so please refer to the information and encourage your students to join the event now.

ABOUT Eye Level

Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English with more than 2 million students having experienced its programs. The core education principles of Eye Level promote self-directed learning while building strong academic foundations and increasing motivation to acquire knowledge. The goal of Eye Level is to prepare students to embrace learning as a lifelong project with a focus on mastery.