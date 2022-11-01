The Eyes Inc. Provides Troubleshooting Services for Visual Discomfort With Progressive Lenses

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 November 2022 - The Eyes Inc., an optical store in Singapore , provides progressive lenses troubleshooting services, which are available at their Ang Mo Kio store.2 in 10 people who wear progressive lenses experience adverse symptoms, such as double vision , side blurry aberration, wavy vision, headaches, and blurred vision. While vision problems induced by wearing progressive lenses are common, they can be resolved with the help of advanced technologies and proper fitting technique. The Eyes Inc. is able to aid in this, having been founded and helmed by a qualified optometrist with over 15 years of experience and expertise in progressive lenses troubleshooting.The Eyes Inc. provides an obligation-free general eye check before proceeding with the troubleshooting process. Some basic questions will be asked to better understand individual lifestyle, issues, work habits, and needs. With this information, they can provide a more tailored recommendation for one's eyes with better insight into their pain points. The optometrist will then move on to data extraction, in which the existing pair of eyeglasses will be used to discern the root of an individual's vision issues. Next, an extensive eye check will be carried out during which refraction, ocular motility, and existence of cataracts are assessed. Finally, a briefing will be provided on everything related to the prescription, eye condition, and the cause of any vision discomfort.Since its establishment, The Eyes Inc. has been a one-stop shop for eye-related issues such as double vision, eye strain, progressive lens discomfort, dyslexia, and more. The optical shop also understands how crucial comfortable and clear vision is to everyone, and ensures that glasses are customised specifically to each individual's needs or eye condition. With their progressive lens troubleshooting service available, The Eyes Inc. hopes to continue assisting individuals facing problems with their progressive lenses.For assistance/ enquiries on your pair of progressive lenses, visit https://www.theeyesinc.sg/progressive Hashtag: #TheEyesInc

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.