EZChoice aims to become the biggest insurance comparison website in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 17 October 2022 - Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been searching for health insurance packages and long-term financial strategies that can safeguard them against unpredictable risks. Such increasing demand is seen as a sizable playground for startups in the InsurTech industry (Insurance Technology) to prove their value. EZChoice is a strong player in this field. EZChoice insurance aggregator platform is carrying out the mission to become Vietnam's biggest website to compare financial products, providing customers with comprehensive information on prices, promotions, and benefits from several companies. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, the website enables users to make a purchase in just a few clicks.EZChoice aggregates a wide range of insurance packages including health insurance, total car insurance, car liability insurance, and motorbike insurance from Vietnam's top insurance companies such as Bao Viet, PVI, PTI, Bao Minh, Vietinbank (VBI), MIC, and BSH. These packages allow users to compare multiple insurance packages side by side without waiting for customer service, shortening the distance between the buyers and the product. The types of products are neatly grouped into tabs that lead users to fill in a quick form with some details of their insurance needs. Then, a range of options will be presented for quick evaluation.Mr. Dmitry Droban - CEO of Kaleidoscope Tech Asia (owner of the EZChoice brand) shares: "Our mission is to make it as frictionless as possible for anyone to compare insurance online. People with no research expertise can get a quote and buy quickly in just a few steps. It offers simple visuals and many products from insurance companies for choice".EZChoice has been developing and perfecting all functionalities of its website to serve the customers in selecting and making decisions in the most simple and easy-to-understand way. The website also does not overwhelm users with redundant information.With discerning insights into the insurance market, EZChoice focuses on simplicity and understandability in its content offerings. By the end of 2022, EZChoice will have edited about 1000 pieces of content, including virtually all aspects of the insurance industry and insurance products. This is a feat that no other financial product comparison sites have managed to achieve.The website is more than just about insurance comparison. It also educates consumers about the financial market in Vietnam, while empowering them to better manage their personal finances, prepare for risks, and plan for future changes. Users can quickly get answers to their concerns on the FAQ page. A responsive customer service email and online form are available for those seeking more personalized responses from EZChoice's well-trained insurance consultants.Hashtag: #EZChoice

EZChoice is a platform for comparing financial products, especially insurance. The website officially launched in 2020 with a headquarter in Vietnam. EZChoice honors strong partnerships with major insurance companies in the country.



The EZChoice platform enables customers to make the best and well-informed choices with a simple and easy process.



