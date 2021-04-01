EZGO Announces Receipt of Over 1 Million RMB International Order for its E-Bicycles

Company Seeing Increased Demand for its E-bicycles Throughout Asia

JIANGSU, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or "the Company), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced an electronic bicycle ("e-bicycle") order worth over 1.1 million RMB for distribution and usage in Ukraine. This order from Ukraine includes the purchase of "Dilang" brand light electric motor scooters ("e-mopeds") and electric tricycles. EZGO expects to deliver the e-bicycles to its customer by early April.

In addition, the Company has received an order for high-speed electric motorcycles ("e-motorcycles") from Thailand. EZGO plans to export initial prototypes to Thai agents. EZGO is currently getting started with the trial production and sales of high-speed e-motorcycles under the "Dilang" brand.

Mr. Jianhui Ye, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We have seen accelerating demand both within China and in adjacent nations for our Dilang and Cenbird e-bicycle and e-motorcycle. We are pleased to have received this order and look forward to increasing our brand recognition outside of China. We continue to display new models at international exhibitions, while expanding our product portfolio with the development of new e-bicycle models."

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform and two e-bicycle brands, "Cenbird" and "Dilang," EZGO has established a business model centered on the manufacturing and sale of electronic bicycles and batteries and e-bicycle rentals, complemented by battery cell trading and a charging pile business. Currently, the Company (i) designs, manufactures, rents and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles; (ii) rents and sells lithium batteries; and (iii) sells, franchises and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

