EZGO Receives First Export Order to the North America Market from SilverLight

JIANGSU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or "we", "our", or "the Company"), a manufacturer of two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles in China, today announced that the Company has received its first export order from SilverLight Electric Vehicle Inc. (also known as 808 Renewable Energy Corporation, OTC: RNWR) ("SilverLight"), in accordance with the strategic cooperation agreement signed between the two companies as previously announced in a press release on August 11, 2021.

The Company received an order from SilverLight for a large container of electric tricycles and two-wheeled electric bicycles valued at more than $50,000. SilverLight plans to sell EZGO's products in Florida.

Management Commentary

Mr. Jianhui Ye, Chief Executive Officer of EZGO, stated, "We are very excited to announce our first export order into North America from our strategic partner SilverLight and look forward to building upon this positive momentum in the future. This order is the first landing project of our strategic cooperation, and it also marks EZGO's entry into the North American market. Florida has an extensive and vibrant market for tourism with a significant market opportunity for slow-speed electric vehicles such as motorcycles and electric tricycles."

Mr. Ye continued, "The expansion into the North American market is a key milestone in the Company's foreign trade business. As a U.S.-listed company, we are proud to have our products sold in the United States, providing American customers with access to our high-quality products. We believe that the cooperation between EZGO and SilverLight will prove to be mutually beneficial as our two companies look to take advantage of the growth opportunity in the North American market."

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform and two E-bicycle brands, "Dilang" and "Cenbird", EZGO has established a business model centered on the manufacturing and sale of two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles, complemented by the E-bicycle charging pile business. For additional information, please visit EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn. Investors can visit the "Investor Relations" section of EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn/Investor.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the short-distance transportation solutions market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

