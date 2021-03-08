Ezidebit and Genie Solutions Create a New Way Forward for Medical Consultation Payments

BRISBANE, Australia, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payments solution provider Ezidebit has been selected by Australia's leading medical practice management software provider Genie Solutions to provide omni-channel payment options for its customers. This is a first for the medical industry, where payment solutions and practice management software often work independently of each other.

The introduction of payment module, Patient Payments powered by Ezidebit, to Genie Solutions' software, streamlines the collection and reconciliation of consultation payments for medical practitioners.

Genie Solutions has been providing practice management software solutions to the Australian medical industry for over 20 years' and supports over 21,000 Medical Professionals. Ezidebit supports more than 27,000 businesses Australia-wide with diverse, flexible payment solutions.

The Patient Payments module gives medical practices the ability to take payments online before or following a consultation or procedure, as well as an EFTPOS solution to simplify physical in-practice card payments. The invoice set-up and full payments reconciliation is completed by the Practice Management Software (PMS).

Ezidebit Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mark Healy said they were delighted to be working with an innovative partner like Genie Solutions, with substantial benefits flowing to medical practices around the way they manage payments, and benefits for patients as well.

"Practices can accept payments 24/7, and patients can pay securely online from the comfort of their home and lessen personal contact with staff," Mr Healy said.

"With the increase in online consultations, it is more important than ever to facilitate these virtual interactions.

"Payments are automatically reconciled in the practice management software, seamlessly integrating with pre-existing workflows, and with the added benefit of having faster access to the funds.

"This is a big step forward in reducing human error with manual reconciliation and administrative burden."

Ezidebit and Genie Solutions are working on continuing to evolve the integration to enhance the payments function even further.

Genie Solutions' Chief Executive Officer James Scollay said the partnership with Ezidebit will help improve practice efficiency and enhance the overall patient experience.

"Genie Solutions' purpose is to help medical professionals deliver better health outcomes, and this partnership with Ezidebit does just that," Mr Scollay said.

"It provides patients with flexibility and significantly increases the practice's efficiency, allowing specialists to focus more on patient care."

Patient Payments powered by Ezidebit is now available to Genie Solutions customers using Gentu and will be available to Genie desktop customers in the coming months.