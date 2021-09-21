Ezyhaul and DHL invest US$ 20M in UK based logistics tech startup Digihaul

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading South Asia Digital Freight Platform, Ezyhaul, today announced that together with Deutsche Post DHL, it has invested US$ 20 million in UK based tech start-up Digihaul.

DigiHaul connects shippers to qualified transporters through a frictionless digital freight platform, helping to tackle some of the biggest challenges in the supply chain industry. Having built one of the UK's largest transporter networks, DigiHaul provides shippers with immediate access to capacity across the UK with upfront pricing, and gives transporters the opportunity to take on new jobs, enabling them to grow or optimise their operations with new routes and backloading.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us. We are very happy with the investment and strong support from industry leaders like DHL and Ezyhaul. It's a clear recognition that we are on the right path and have a true opportunity to transform and modernise the UK transportation industry," says Martin Willmor, chief executive officer (CEO) of Digihaul.

"We are designed to provide the simplicity and convenience users have come to expect from digital services. There's no reason why freight management has to be time consuming and complex."

The UK market is facing a critical driver shortage, while at the same time roughly 20% of trucks on the road are running empty. DigiHaul aims to tackle these challenges at a national level by providing a platform to optimise the UK's transportation network.

DigiHaul offers a simple, fast and transparent digital platform that replaces the manual and time-consuming process of managing multiple subcontractors, calling around for quotes, physical paperwork and billing. Shippers can book a load through DigiHaul in just a few clicks, manage documentation and payment in one place and track the shipment through its entire journey. Meanwhile, transporters can log into the app to secure the jobs they want quickly and invoice automatically.

The investment from Ezyhaul and DHL represents a commitment by both businesses to supply chain digitalisation. Ezyhaul and DHL will both take a share in DigiHaul, and the investment will be used to support ambitious growth plans through customer and transporter acquisition.

Raymond Gillon, CEO Ezyhaul, says: "We are very excited with the opportunity to invest in Digihaul. The team has demonstrated their ability to rapidly scale the solution in UK, growing 20 times since the start of the year. Leveraging Ezyhaul's technology and experience combined with DHL's network and expertise, Digihaul will undoubtedly take a leading position in the UK market very soon and will drive positive change for both shippers and transporters."

Oscar de Bok, CEO, DHL Supply Chain, says: "DigiHaul is a perfect example of a data-led solution to the real-world problems of empty running and network constraints for shippers. Digitalising this process is long overdue. By creating a national network, the freight industry can start operating much more efficiently."

DigiHaul currently has a base of 700 carriers and is managing +2000 shipments per week, +100,000 shipments per year from industries including FMCG, retail and manufacturing.

About Ezyhaul

Ezyhaul is South Asia's largest digital road freight platform focused on simplifying and transforming logistics. Ezyhaul provides shippers access to immediate capacity with transparent pricing and provides transporters the opportunity to find new jobs enabling them to grow or optimise their operations. Ezyhaul takes away the manual effort and complexity of freight booking with a fully managed online service that's simple, fast and reliable. Headquartered in Singapore, Ezyhaul currently operates in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.



