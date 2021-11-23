EZZ accelerates genomic health focus with launch of two new biotic products

SYDNEY, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX: EZZ), an Australian genomic life science company with a mission to improve quality of life and human health, is pleased to have added two new consumer health products to its range, to be sold in pharmacies across Australia.

The Company has launched EZZ Biotic EnGastro Capsule and EZZ Biotic HHP Support Probiotic which promote a healthy digestive system and immune system function, treating diarrhea and reducing symptoms of medically diagnosed Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The new EZZ branded Biotic products target the bacterial balance in the gut and provide effective microbiome digestive support where imbalances can activate the immune system.

EZZ's acting CEO, Mark, commented: "We are delighted to launch these two new EZZ branded products. Consumers are seeking digestive support products that are fast acting, and can be quickly and easily accessed over the counter. These new additions greatly complement EZZ's broader health and wellbeing range which we have been purposefully expanding in line with our IPO strategy. Their launch reflects our ability to move quickly and opportunistically to develop products that meet consumer-led demand in high margin, health and wellbeing segments."

EZZ Biotic Engastro Capsule is a proprietary blend of Saccharomyces boulardii, Glutamine, with fungal and plant-derived enzymes in optimally high dosages to support immune and digestive function, as well as nutrient absorption. The product assists digestion of sugar, fats and proteins, relieves abdominal discomfort and bloating and symptoms of IBS. It supports healthy gastrointestinal immune function and reduces diarrhoea and its symptoms.

EZZ's HPP Support Probiotic is an evidenced based Multi-Species Probiotic that consists of eight beneficial strains of bacteria which are effective in relieving symptoms of diarrhea and reducing the occurrence of symptoms of IBS. The product relieves abdominal discomfort and helps restore beneficial gut flora, supporting intestinal and digestive system health, skin health and overall immune system health.