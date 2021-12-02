EZZ bolsters Board with industry veteran Glenn Cross as new Chair

SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX: EZZ), a genomic life science company with a mission to improve quality of life and human health, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of experienced biotechnology professional Glenn Cross as its new Chair person and Non-Executive Director.

Mr Cross brings over 40 years of experience in the life sciences sector domestically and internationally, including over 20 years in a senior executive capacity. His appointment is in line with EZZ's plans to grow the company's genomics focused life science business after listing on the ASX in March, 2021.

As the former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operation Officer of AusBiotech Ltd for over 13 years, he was instrumental in the development and implementation of global investment events for the life sciences industry and brings a strong depth of expertise in integrating medical technology across the sector, plus general management, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, distribution and manufacturing in the life sciences market.

In recent years he has been involved in capital markets and general investment activities in North America, Asia and Australia and is currently a non-executive director of multiple private and public companies and investment funds.

Commenting on his appointment as EZZ's Chair, Glenn Cross said: "I am excited to join the Board of EZZ as the Chair and to support the EZZ team in the next stage of its dynamic growth plans. I have known EZZ for more than 12 months and have been impressed by their strong growth and performance. With its collaborations with world-class research institutions and its commitment to strategic integration, EZZ is well placed to further expand its business and pursue growth opportunities in the genomics area."

Mark Qin, interim CEO and co-founder of EZZ, added: "We are delighted to make this announcement as part of our strategic plan to continuously increase the leadership and experience available to us in our board of directors. Mr Cross brings a wealth of experience from the life science sector that will help us shape our success in the coming years."

About EZZ Life Science Holdings

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) is a genomic life science company with a mission to improve quality of life and human health. EZZ has a focus on genomic research and development to address four key human health challenges: genetic longevity, human papillomavirus (HPV), helicobacter pylori, and weight management. EZZ is passionate about investing in the future of consumer health through the development of e-commerce and distribution of high-quality products via omnichannel models across Australia, New Zealand, China and worldwide. See more at: https://www.ezzlife.com.au