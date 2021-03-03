EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited to list on the ASX today following oversubscribed A$6m IPO

SYDNEY, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian beauty and wellness product company, EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited is set to list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today after raising A$6 million through its successful and oversubscribed Initial Public Offer.

EZZ shares are due to begin trading around 11:00am AEDT under the ticker code EZZ. The raising values EZZ at an indicative market capitalisation of A$21 million, following the issue of 12 million fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of A$0.50 per share.

EZZ operates in the growing categories of skin care and consumer health, offering skin care and wellness products to retailers and consumers in Australia and internationally.

The Company is the exclusive wholesale distributor for the EAORON branded skin care range to pharmacies, supermarkets and specialist retailers in Australia and New Zealand and owns, produces, designs and distributes its own range of consumer health products under the EZZ brand.

EZZ CEO Fernando Rodriguez said: "We're extremely happy to have closed our IPO oversubscribed and welcome the strong interest by prospective shareholders. Our growth strategy as a public company is robust and multifaceted. The combination of market penetration/expansion, value chain integration and digital transformation is expected to accelerate revenue growth and improve cost efficiencies and lift profit margin. We will continue to upgrade flagship products, introduce new products and build our brands in order to deliver value to our shareholders."

"Underlying this is our established strong financial track record, with annual growth in our pro forma FY20 historical revenue in excess of 50%."

Chairperson Phillipa Lewis added: "EZZ is delighted at the prospect of entering the ASX. We are unusual: debuting as a micro-cap that's not only profitable and cashflow positive, but also expecting to pay dividends in our first year on market. We thank all those investors who have supported us through the IPO and look forward to introducing the company to the market more broadly over the coming weeks."



The funds raised will provide capital to accelerate growth and assist in the implementation of EZZ's immediate and intermediate term strategic goals to:

build new manufacturing efficiencies, by bringing manufacturing in-house

enhance the pace and increase its network for international distribution expansion

establish a bespoke retail store to enable EZZ to directly engage with its retail customer base and to showcase its expanding product range.

Platinum Gate was the lead manager and Lodge Partners was the joint lead manager.