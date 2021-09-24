EZZ moves closer to breakthrough with world-first study into anti-aging product, NMN

SYDNEY, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian health and wellness company, EZZ Life Science Holdings, is advancing scientific research of popular anti-aging product Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), tapping into a growing trend for modern consumer products to tackle age-related wellbeing issues. EZZ is building scientific data with a leading university to show that being able to reverse age associated complications and slowing the rate of aging is on the horizon.

EZZ has teamed up with Professor Jun Lu, the Chief founder of Auckland University of Technology (AUT)'s Biomedical Research Laboratory, to collect and analyse consumer datasets that may demonstrate the effectiveness of NMN in turning back the hands of time with anti-aging products. Aging brings high risk factors associated with many chronic diseases, although with improved research into NMN, anti-aging products are gaining increasing acceptance among consumers to alleviate these risks.

NMN, which is involved in generating Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a molecule that supplies energy to cells and activates a protein, sirtuin, to regulate cellular health, has grown in popularity, particularly among the elderly population, for its therapeutic effects in promoting longevity and ameliorating age-related complications and diseases.

A world-first literature review published by the highly rated Journal of Advanced Research (JARE, impact factor 10.48) revealed breakthroughs in scientific knowledge, allowing for a much clearer understanding of why these NMN consumer items are so widely sought after around the world. EZZ and AUT are collaborating to build on progress in this field, addressing the growing requirement by consumers for leading edge anti-aging products with the support of scientific evidence.

The JARE publication notes that NAD+ levels in the body deplete with aging. This depletion is associated with downregulation of energy production in mitochondria, oxidative stress, DNA damage, cognitive impairment, and inflammatory conditions. However, use of NMN, as the precursor of NAD+, is aimed at slowing down this process by elevating NAD+ levels in the cells.

Professor Lu commented, "We are very encouraged by a number of in vivo studies which have yielded positive early data showing NMN's potential to treat various age-induced complications. The JARE review shows that knowledge in this exciting new field is advancing and reinforces the importance of continuing to develop our understanding of NMN through further clinical studies."

"In partnership with EZZ, we are boosting our customer feedback tracking database to expand our research into therapeutic anti-aging effects of NMN use. We are planning to capture longitudinal customer feedback which will help us to understand the real-world outcomes that people are achieving through use of NMN-based products. We will also implement a statistical model to determine the efficacy of NMN in anti-aging."

EZZ CEO Fernando Rodriguez added, "EZZ is delighted to welcome this world-first literature review to complement our existing knowledge of NMN. We are committed to advancing NMN research and through our partnership with Auckland University of Technology we are confident of significantly expanding our level of scientific knowledge about the long-term safety and clinical efficacy of using NMN in anti-aging products."

About EZZ Life Science Holdings

EZZ Life Science is a consumer products company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. EZZ develops, produces, and distributes its own range of consumer health products under the EZZ brand to retailers and consumers through on-line and off-line channels. It is also an exclusive wholesale distributor of EAORON skin care products for pharmacies, supermarkets and retailers in Australia and New Zealand. See more at: https://www.ezzlife.com.au

About Auckland University of Technology

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) is a leading university in New Zealand, formed on 1 January 2000 when a former technical college was granted university status. AUT is New Zealand's third largest university in terms of total student enrolment, with approximately 29,100 students enrolled across three campuses in Auckland. See more about AUT here: https://www.aut.ac.nz/. Professor Jun Lu is a leading researcher in biomedical science and functional food, and an editor of a number of international journals. He has published more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles. See more about Professor Jun Lu here: https://academics.aut.ac.nz/jun.lu