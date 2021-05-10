F1 Security, Inc.: A company specializing in web security solutions that go global

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F1Security is a specialized information security company designated as an information protection professional service company by the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea. F1 reflected the know-how and technology accumulated through the public web security service project and on-site consulting in product development. The self-developed Unified web security service (UWSS) was designated by the Korea Internet & Security Agency as the only excellent information protection product technology among web security products in Korea.



Daeho Lee, CEO of F1Security

More than 90% of major hacking incidents known around the world were due to the weak security of websites. As such, web security is an important area in cyber security. However, many known web security products are too expensive and require expertise to use, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

So that, F1Security has continuously advanced its technology to provide the most important web security with essential web security functions and reasonable price systems. UWSS is a monthly subscription service using software and cloud. UWSS is suitable for customers who want to rent security products and cloud environments where it is difficult to install hardware security equipment.

UWSS includes a web application firewall that detects and blocks web hacking attacks, an anti-web shell that detects and treats web shells installed by hackers, a web malware scanner that detects whether malicious code is spread through a website and detects forgery and alteration of websites.

Compared to proxy-based web security services, UWSS does not cause delays in accessing the website, is free from interruption of web services due to infrastructure failure and is safe from information leakage due to infrastructure hacking. UWSS is a software service that does not use a large-scale cloud infrastructure, can provide a reasonable price.

With such various advantages, UWSS is actively entering the global market by continuously expanding partnerships with local companies in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Japan. In particular, Vietnam is the first country to attract customers from abroad, so it is a very valuable country that has become the cornerstone of overseas market expansion. We would like to thank our Vietnamese partners(CoDev, Bkhost, etc) and customers and look forward to seeing more partners and customers using UWSS.