Face-Off: The U.S. vs. China: New Podcast About Geopolitical Tensions in the Pacific

Airwave podcast network is proud to announce FACE-OFF: THE U.S. VS. CHINA, an eight-episode podcast hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Jane Perlez and renowned China historian Rana Mitter.

—

Airwave podcast network is proud to announce FACE-OFF: THE U.S. VS. CHINA, an eight-episode podcast hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Jane Perlez and renowned China historian Rana Mitter. FACE-OFF launches with two new episodes on April 9, 2024.

FACE-OFF is a podcast about China and the United States that shows how the two most powerful countries once talked with each other and how relations have fallen apart. At a time when the United States government and much of the American public consider China to be the greatest threat to the United States, the podcast will appeal to a broad audience in the United States and around the world. It will appeal to those who seek to understand why current dangers are so high, and why relations went awry. It will appeal to a people attuned to international relations and culture, business and finance, and political history. Diplomats, spies, cultural stars and tech and military experts will feature in each episode and tell their stories.

Episode One of FACE-OFF explores how smart diplomacy by a former American Navy Admiral resulted in the release of two dozen American airmen and women from detention in China in 2001, and how a similar incident might lead to very different results in today's tense environment. Episode Two examines the complicated relationship between Apple and China.

FACE-OFF is hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former New York Times Beijing bureau chief Jane Perlez. Her co-host is Professor Rana Mitter, renowned China historian at the Harvard Kennedy School. FACE-OFF is executive produced by Mia Label and fully funded by an endowment by the Carnegie Corporation.

Listen and subscribe to FACE-OFF: THE U.S. VS. CHINA on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major podcast listening platforms.

Contact Info:

Name: Michael Moeri

Email: Send Email

Organization: Airwave Media LLC

Website: https://www.airwavemedia.com/face-off



Release ID: 89126863

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.