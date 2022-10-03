Facemoji Keyboard Indonesia TikTok Dance Challenge Garners 1.1 Million Participants

Prizes Awarded to Top 50 Creators of Most Viewed Kaomoji Videos

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, an emoji-centric, all-in-one customizable keyboard with rich content and powerful features, announced the results of the "Facemoji It", or "Facemoji Aja" in Bahasa, dance challenge for Indonesian TikTok users. During the challenge, which took place September 23–September 25, 2022, 1,135,395 participants created 2,146,368 videos with different kaomoji to express their moods for each day of the week. Prizes were awarded to the top 50 creators whose videos received the most views.

"We were thrilled by the enthusiastic response to our TikTok dance challenge and to see such creativity and unique style from all the participants—we loved watching all of the submissions," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Our dance challenge theme, 'Facemoji It,' represents having a cool and fun attitude toward daily life. This is also the attitude reflected in our Facemoji Keyboard product, and we are glad we could bring some happiness to our Indonesian users as a way of thanking them for their support."

Prizes and some winners of the #FacemojiAja dance challenge are outlined below:

Most Popular Prize:

- [@mr_doy02] Top 1 most viewed creator: MAP gift card (value of Rp 1000k)

Outstanding Prize:

- [@mr_doy02, @miss_bye, etc.] Top 2 – Top 10 most viewed: MAP gift card (value of Rp 500k)

- [@putricantikk280, @mam.erlyn, @dikdikarjun, etc.] Top 11 – Top 50 most viewed: Alfmart gift card (value of Rp 100k)

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content creation keyboard. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and express themselves by creating and sending unique emoji designs—elevating the experience beyond just typing and texting. The app includes smart emoji predictions that recommend emoji based on the user's preferences, a wide array of pre-made text art options, fonts, kaomoji, well-known IP stickers, DIY capabilities, and more, enabling every user to be a content creator and enjoy an enriched messaging experience.

With over 500 million global downloads and over 120+ languages supported, Facemoji Keyboard reaches a worldwide userbase of individuals and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.